Sabbir Rahman
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|22nd Nov, 1991
|Age
|32 years, 8 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|11
|66
|48
|190
|191
|69
|Innings
|22
|59
|47
|177
|176
|118
|Not Out
|2
|7
|5
|23
|20
|16
|Runs
|481
|1333
|977
|3707
|4686
|3011
|High Score
|66
|102
|80
|122
|125
|165
|Average
|24.05
|25.63
|23.26
|24.07
|30.03
|29.51
|Strike Rate
|54.97
|91.23
|119.29
|118.43
|91.46
|56.14
|100S
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|50S
|4
|6
|4
|16
|22
|15
|6S
|6
|24
|29
|133
|114
|37
|4S
|57
|153
|92
|301
|467
|373
