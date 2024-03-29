
Soumya Sarkar Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Soumya Sarkar
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born25th Feb, 1993
Age31 years, 5 months, 14 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches16637219818182
Innings305972195171141
Not Out0331587
Runs83117681212340950464178
High Score1491276888208150
Average27.7031.5717.5618.9330.9531.17
Strike Rate57.6297.24122.42117.4787.7259.78
100S120075
50S4115172625
6S9434612713956
4S109203119333530552
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 16637219818182
Innings 1219247711198
overs 84.468.444164.3512.5618.4
Runs 336402417151628702048
wickets 41111438952
bestinning 2/683/562/192/124/345/34
bestmatch 2/683/562/192/124/346/54
Average 84.0036.5437.9035.2532.2439.38
econ 3.965.859.479.215.593.31
Strike Rate 127.037.424.022.934.571.3
4W 000021
5W 000002
10w 000000
News related "Soumya Sarkar"
thumb

Soumya ruled out of DPL, uncertain in Zimbabwe series

Soumya was injured while fielding in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka. He injured his neck and knee. Soumya is also out of DPL due to injury. There are also concerns about

thumb

Mushfiqur keeps faith in Soumya

Soumya Sarkar is a cricketer whobrings a lot of potential in the country's cricket. However, how much he hasbeen able to leave an impression of his potential or ability on theinter

thumb

Soumya becomes the fastest Bangladeshi to reach 2000 ODI runs

Soumya Sarkar becomes the fastest Bangladeshi batter to reach 2000 ODI runs. He reached his milestone in the ongoing match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.Soumya Sarkar hit 2000 r

thumb

Shanto's eyes on Soumya Sarkar's controversial not out decision

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka always dished up thrillers for Cricket fans. Spiced up with players and also fans. In the second T20I of 3 match T20I series was no anamoly of it. There ros

thumb

Najmul Hossain Shanto is delighted with team's performance

Bangladesh have beaten Sri Lanka by 8 wickets on Wednesday (6th March) and levelled up the series by 1-1. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's unbeaten 53 off just 38 balls and Shoriful

thumb

I always knew that Soumya is capable of playing: Hathurusingha

Soumya Sarkar played a record-breakinginnings of 169 runs in the second ODI against New Zealand and turned thingsaround. The batter who played an incredible innings is now being co

thumb

Bangladesh crash New Zealand by 9 wickets to breach the 18 match losing streak in New Zealand

Bangladesh thumped New Zealand by 9 wickets on Saturday (23rd December) at McLean Park, Napier to avoid the cleansweep. Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Soumya Sakar's 3 fer

thumb

Soumya, Shoriful, Rishad's performances achievements for Bangladesh in New Zealand series

Bangladesh team went to NewZealand with great expectations. However, as always, the ODI team is not ableto benefit much in this tour of New Zealand. Having lost the first two match

thumb

New Zealand coach praises Soumya Sarkar before third ODI

Bangladesh is struggling asalways in the conditions of New Zealand. Losing the first two matches of thethree-match ODI series has already confirmed the series defeat. This time, th

thumb

Hathurusingha understands me better: Soumya

Soumya Sarkar is 'Coach's Call'. Criticismstarted with the term 'coach's call' when Soumya was out for a duck in thefirst ODI against New Zealand. What did Chandika Hathurusingha f

thumb

The innings would have felt more special if we had won: Soumya

Cricket is called the 'perfectteam game'. The chances of one or two performances changing the course of amatch are slim, especially when the format is ODI. Soumya Sarkar's lonely f

thumb

Soumya Sarkar's valiant knock goes in vain as New Zealand take the series with one game to spare

New Zealand thumped Bangladesh by 7 wickets on Wednesday (20th December). Soumya Sarkar's career best 169 couldn’t decimate New Zealand as they comfortably chased down Bangladesh's

