Andre Russell Net Worth Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|29th Apr, 1988
|Age
|36 years, 3 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|56
|67
|461
|93
|17
|Innings
|1
|47
|57
|397
|78
|24
|Not Out
|0
|9
|19
|106
|18
|1
|Runs
|2
|1034
|741
|7691
|1953
|609
|High Score
|2
|92
|51
|121
|132
|128
|Average
|2.00
|27.21
|19.50
|26.42
|32.55
|26.47
|Strike Rate
|22.22
|130.22
|156.00
|167.41
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|50S
|0
|4
|1
|28
|8
|0
|6S
|0
|57
|62
|620
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|94
|42
|511
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|56
|67
|461
|93
|17
|Innings
|2
|55
|56
|411
|90
|31
|overs
|23
|381.4
|148.3
|1204.5
|629.3
|347.1
|Runs
|104
|2229
|1364
|10345
|3418
|1104
|wickets
|1
|70
|39
|408
|131
|54
|bestinning
|1/73
|4/35
|3/43
|5/15
|6/28
|5/36
|bestmatch
|1/104
|4/35
|3/43
|5/15
|6/28
|9/78
|Average
|104.00
|31.84
|34.97
|25.35
|26.09
|20.44
|econ
|4.52
|5.84
|9.18
|8.58
|5.42
|3.18
|Strike Rate
|138.0
|32.7
|22.8
|17.7
|28.8
|38.5
|4W
|0
|5
|0
|9
|5
|4
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Andre Russell"
I always back my bowling: Russell
Player of the match and Kolkata Knight Riders all rounder Andre Russell spoke after a dramatic match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. KKR set a target of 223 for RCB to pur
"IPL 2024: WATCH : Andre Russell Applauds Ishant Sharma's Impressive Toe-Crushing Yorker"
In the cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2024, Ishant Sharma bowled exceptionally well in the final over
A Sunil Narine onslaught demolishes Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders have beaten Delhi Capitals by 106 runs on Wednesday (3rd April) in a high scoring affair. Sunil Narine's blitzkrieg 85 off 39 deliveries and Angkrish Raghuvan
Harshit Rana holds his nerve to give KKR a last over win over SRH
Kolkata Knight Riders have beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 runs on Saturday (23rd March) at Eden Gardens. Andre Russell's monstrous 64 off 25 decimated Heinrich Klassen's long hand
I hope more players will come and feature in the BPL - says man of the final, Kyle Mayers
Kyle Mayers all round brilliance helped Fortune Barishal win their maiden BPL title by thumping the defending champions Comilla Victorians by 6 wickets. Kyle Mayers said he wishes
Kyle Mayers all round excellence helps Fortune Barishal win their maiden BPL title
Fortune Barishal thumped Comilla Victorians to win their maiden title in BPL on Friday (1st March) at Shere Bangla national Cricket stadium, Dhaka. Kyle Mayers all round brilliance
Taijul Islam reveals how he got Andre Russell's wicket
Andre Russell is a very dangerousbatter in T20 cricket. When Russell turns the match with his explosive batting,it is impossible to know in advance. Russell is playing for Comilla
Andre Russell's blitzkrieg 71 helps WI thump Australia by 37 runs to have a consolation win
West Indies have beaten Australia by 37 runs on Tuesday (13th February) at Perth Stadium, Perth. Andre Russell's blitzkrieg 71 off only 29 deliveries and Sherfane Rutherford's 67 o
Maxwell's record-equaling century gives Australia easy win
Glenn Maxwell has made himselfsynonymous with aggressive cricket. Maxwell hit a great century in the secondT20I against the West Indies in an extremely brutal batting. And on thato
Philip Salt's swashbuckling hundred steers England to series levelling win on a record-breaking day
England crashed West Indies by 75 runs on Wednesday (20th December). England posted a thumping 267 runs in the first innings, which is the second highest in the history of T20I Cri
Andre Russell's monstrous show both with the bat and ball decimate England as West Indies have 1-0 lead
West Indies thumped England in the first T20I by 4 wickets on Wednesday (13th December) to take an unassailable lead of 1-0 in the series. Andre Russell's all round brilliance deci
New York Strikers become new champions of Abu Dhabi T10 League
New York Strikers wiped away thepain of last edition’s loss to Deccan Gladiators in the final and crownedthemselves as the new champions of the Abu Dhabi T10 in the seventh edition