Gary Wilson
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Born
|5th Feb, 1986
|Age
|38 years, 6 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|105
|81
|204
|217
|107
|Innings
|4
|99
|68
|176
|197
|166
|Not Out
|1
|12
|8
|37
|22
|22
|Runs
|45
|2072
|1268
|3350
|4066
|4834
|High Score
|33
|113
|65
|80
|113
|160
|Average
|15.00
|23.81
|21.13
|24.10
|23.23
|33.56
|Strike Rate
|39.47
|71.94
|104.62
|113.59
|70.93
|100S
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|50S
|0
|12
|3
|11
|21
|29
|6S
|0
|21
|20
|60
|37
|0
|4S
|7
|180
|108
|295
|348
|0
News related "Gary Wilson"
Porterfield, Wilson appointed in Ireland's senior coaching roles
William Porterfield, in spite of being a current centrally-contracted player, has been appointed as a Consultant Fielding Coach for Ireland on Friday (March 26).Besides, he has als
Watch: Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi's 5-wicket haul against Ireland
With the help of pacer Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi’s fifer just in his second match of his career, Bangladesh registered a comfortable 6-wicket victory over Ireland on Wednesday, May