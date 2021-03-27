
Gary Wilson

Gary Wilson
NationalityIreland
Role
Born5th Feb, 1986
Age38 years, 6 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches210581204217107
Innings49968176197166
Not Out1128372222
Runs4520721268335040664834
High Score331136580113160
Average15.0023.8121.1324.1023.2333.56
Strike Rate39.4771.94104.62113.5970.93
100S010013
50S0123112129
6S0212060370
4S71801082953480
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 210581204217107
Innings 000000
overs 0000018
Runs 0000089
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 4.94
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Gary Wilson"
thumb

Porterfield, Wilson appointed in Ireland's senior coaching roles

William Porterfield, in spite of being a current centrally-contracted player, has been appointed as a Consultant Fielding Coach for Ireland on Friday (March 26).Besides, he has als

thumb

Watch: Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi's 5-wicket haul against Ireland

With the help of pacer Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi’s fifer just in his second match of his career, Bangladesh registered a comfortable 6-wicket victory over Ireland on Wednesday, May

