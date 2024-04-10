Imad Wasim Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|18th Dec, 1988
|Age
|35 years, 7 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|55
|66
|316
|124
|77
|Innings
|40
|44
|235
|99
|115
|Not Out
|17
|12
|81
|27
|24
|Runs
|986
|486
|3333
|2659
|3702
|High Score
|63
|64
|92
|117
|207
|Average
|42.86
|15.18
|21.64
|36.93
|40.68
|Strike Rate
|110.29
|131.70
|128.38
|99.10
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|50S
|5
|1
|9
|16
|20
|6S
|19
|11
|99
|43
|0
|4S
|91
|47
|297
|248
|0
News related "Imad Wasim"
RIP Pakistan domestic cricket: Hafeez
A few days ago, Imad Wasim andMohammad Amir came into the discussion after performing well in PSL. Later,they came out from their retirement in talks with the PCB. Both have got ac
Usman, Amir-Imad returns to the Pakistan squad
Devastating batsman Usman Khan got a chance to play for his native Pakistan despite being banned from the UAE board. The selectors have included Usman in the announced squad for th
29 Pakistan cricketers set for army training camp
There have been complaints aboutthe fitness of Pakistani cricketers for a long time. It has been said more thanonce that the players are not fit enough. As the new head of the Paki
Mohammad Amir reverses retirement decision ahead of T20 world cup
Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir took back his international retirement for the ICC men's T20 world cup 2024, which commences from June 1st in the USA and West Indies. Mohammad A
Imad Wasim withdraws retirement ahead of T20 World Cup
Imad Wasim has agreed to play forPakistan again as he withdraws his retirement. Imad confirmed that he is readyto play in the T20 format for Pakistan. Imad has decided to break his
PCB in talks with Imad to reverse retirement
The ninth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) has just ended. Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim caught the attention with a great performance. However, Pakistan is trying to bring
Imad Wasim spins a web to clinch the title for Islamabad by beating Multan Sultans
Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by two wickets to win PSL 2024 on Tuesday (19th March) at National Stadium, Karachi. Fifer from Imad Wasim and then a crucial 19 run innings to
Imad Wasim hints at coming out of retirement if Pakistan need
The ICC T20 World Cup is ahead.Pakistan played well in the last 2 tournaments. However, the 2009 worldchampions stopped once in the semi-finals and once in the finals. Pakistan all
Deccan Gladiators propel past Samp Army for a final showdown with New York Strikers
Deccan Gladiators stormed intothe final of the Abu Dhabi T10 outplaying Morrisville Samp Army by 28 runs inthe Qualifier 2 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. They will take on New
Imad Wasim to play for Melbourne Stars in BBL 13
The Melbourne Stars have secured the services of recently retired Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim, who will wear the Stars jersey for the remaining matches of the tournament after
Hafeez reveals his conversation with Amir and Imad
Pakistan's newly appointed teamdirector and coach Mohammad Hafeez has revealed details of his conversationswith former cricketers Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir. Hafeez said he perso
Hasan Ali is joins Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim is moving to Islamabad United
Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has joined Islamabad United for the upcoming PSL 9 season as Hasan Ali replaces him in Karachi's lineup.HBL PSL 5 captain Imad Wasim will wear the