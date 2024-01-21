
  Iftikhar Ahmed Career, Records, Biography & More

Iftikhar Ahmed Career, Records, Biography & More

Iftikhar Ahmed
NationalityPakistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born3rd Sep, 1990
Age33 years, 11 months, 8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches4184922511073
Innings61541205105124
Not Out1612522112
Runs61425814433441934532
High Score2710962100138181
Average12.2047.2228.0628.3249.9140.46
Strike Rate42.65102.90132.57127.3291.9753.85
100S01011012
50S014282224
6S010361918026
4S53754306393563
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 4184922511073
Innings 512181078492
overs 34.27137.1210.4475778.2
Runs 161378260156026772031
wickets 194465269
bestinning 1/15/401/73/55/406/39
bestmatch 1/135/401/73/55/407/44
Average 161.0042.0065.0033.9151.4829.43
econ 4.685.326.997.405.632.60
Strike Rate 206.047.355.727.454.867.6
4W 000010
5W 010011
10w 000000
News related "Iftikhar Ahmed"
thumb

Pakistan avoid whitewash winning last T20I against New Zealand

In the last match of thefive-match T20I series, Pakistan have finally won against New Zealand. Battingfirst, Pakistan collected 134 runs. Then they bowled out New Zealand for just9

thumb

Iftikhar Ahmed traded to Multan Sultans, Rossouw returns to Quetta Gladiators

Pakistan power hitter and middle-order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed will join Multan Sultans for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Rilee Rossouw will return to

thumb

Iftikhar Ahmed talks about preferring National T20 over T10 league

Pakistan middle-order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed has revealed the reasons behind participating in the National T20 Cup, the country's top domestic tournament, rather than the Abu Dhabi

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Shahid Afridi wants Iftikhar Ahmed to play like Maxwell against South Africa

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was in awe of Australia's Glenn Maxwell as he hit the fastest-ever World Cup century against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Ne

thumb

Abu Dhabi T10: Full list of player retention and pre-signings, Bangla Tigers retain Shakib

Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan will play for the Bangla Tigers again in the upcoming season of the AbuDhabi T10 League. Shakib participated in the tournament as the ico

thumb

Comilla Victorians rope in Iftikhar Ahmed

Comilla Victorians have beensigning one star cricketer after another to retain the title of BangladeshPremier League (BPL). This time Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed has beenpu

thumb

Babar-Iftikhar register third-highest partnership In ODI Asia Cup

Pakistan batsmen Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed recorded the third highest partnership for any wicket in ODI Asia Cup history on Wednesday. The duo achieved this at the start of the

thumb

Montreal Tigers clinch GT20 Canada season 3 title with thrilling last-ball win

The TD Cricket Arena in Bramptonwas packed to the rafters as Montreal Tigers were anointed champions of theseason three of Global T20 Canada, following a sensation last ball victor

thumb

Litton's Surrey Jaguars into final with convincing win over Vancouver Knights

The playoff stages of the Global T20Canada saw the Surrey Jaguars register a comprehensive 38-run victory over theVancouver Knights in Qualifier 1 to find themselves in the final.

thumb

Surrey Jaguars, Vancouver Knights victorious with commanding performances

In yet another day of excitingcricket at the Global T20 Canada, both victors registered dominant victories.The Surrey Jaguars defeated the Brampton Wolves chasing their target of 1

thumb

Litton's Surrey Jaguars, Shakib's Montreal Tigers register win in Global T20 Canada

Tuesday saw another day ofexhilarating cricket at the Global T20 Canada at the TD Arena in Brampton. Thefirst encounter of the day was reduced to 18 overs a side after a delayed st

