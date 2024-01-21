Iftikhar Ahmed Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|3rd Sep, 1990
|Age
|33 years, 11 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|18
|49
|225
|110
|73
|Innings
|6
|15
|41
|205
|105
|124
|Not Out
|1
|6
|12
|52
|21
|12
|Runs
|61
|425
|814
|4334
|4193
|4532
|High Score
|27
|109
|62
|100
|138
|181
|Average
|12.20
|47.22
|28.06
|28.32
|49.91
|40.46
|Strike Rate
|42.65
|102.90
|132.57
|127.32
|91.97
|53.85
|100S
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|12
|50S
|0
|1
|4
|28
|22
|24
|6S
|0
|10
|36
|191
|80
|26
|4S
|5
|37
|54
|306
|393
|563
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|18
|49
|225
|110
|73
|Innings
|5
|12
|18
|107
|84
|92
|overs
|34.2
|71
|37.1
|210.4
|475
|778.2
|Runs
|161
|378
|260
|1560
|2677
|2031
|wickets
|1
|9
|4
|46
|52
|69
|bestinning
|1/1
|5/40
|1/7
|3/5
|5/40
|6/39
|bestmatch
|1/13
|5/40
|1/7
|3/5
|5/40
|7/44
|Average
|161.00
|42.00
|65.00
|33.91
|51.48
|29.43
|econ
|4.68
|5.32
|6.99
|7.40
|5.63
|2.60
|Strike Rate
|206.0
|47.3
|55.7
|27.4
|54.8
|67.6
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Iftikhar Ahmed"
Pakistan avoid whitewash winning last T20I against New Zealand
In the last match of thefive-match T20I series, Pakistan have finally won against New Zealand. Battingfirst, Pakistan collected 134 runs. Then they bowled out New Zealand for just9
Iftikhar Ahmed traded to Multan Sultans, Rossouw returns to Quetta Gladiators
Pakistan power hitter and middle-order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed will join Multan Sultans for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Rilee Rossouw will return to
Iftikhar Ahmed talks about preferring National T20 over T10 league
Pakistan middle-order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed has revealed the reasons behind participating in the National T20 Cup, the country's top domestic tournament, rather than the Abu Dhabi
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Shahid Afridi wants Iftikhar Ahmed to play like Maxwell against South Africa
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was in awe of Australia's Glenn Maxwell as he hit the fastest-ever World Cup century against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Ne
Abu Dhabi T10: Full list of player retention and pre-signings, Bangla Tigers retain Shakib
Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan will play for the Bangla Tigers again in the upcoming season of the AbuDhabi T10 League. Shakib participated in the tournament as the ico
Comilla Victorians rope in Iftikhar Ahmed
Comilla Victorians have beensigning one star cricketer after another to retain the title of BangladeshPremier League (BPL). This time Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed has beenpu
Babar-Iftikhar register third-highest partnership In ODI Asia Cup
Pakistan batsmen Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed recorded the third highest partnership for any wicket in ODI Asia Cup history on Wednesday. The duo achieved this at the start of the
Montreal Tigers clinch GT20 Canada season 3 title with thrilling last-ball win
The TD Cricket Arena in Bramptonwas packed to the rafters as Montreal Tigers were anointed champions of theseason three of Global T20 Canada, following a sensation last ball victor
Litton's Surrey Jaguars into final with convincing win over Vancouver Knights
The playoff stages of the Global T20Canada saw the Surrey Jaguars register a comprehensive 38-run victory over theVancouver Knights in Qualifier 1 to find themselves in the final.
Surrey Jaguars, Vancouver Knights victorious with commanding performances
In yet another day of excitingcricket at the Global T20 Canada, both victors registered dominant victories.The Surrey Jaguars defeated the Brampton Wolves chasing their target of 1
Litton's Surrey Jaguars, Shakib's Montreal Tigers register win in Global T20 Canada
Tuesday saw another day ofexhilarating cricket at the Global T20 Canada at the TD Arena in Brampton. Thefirst encounter of the day was reduced to 18 overs a side after a delayed st