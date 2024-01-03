Lockie Ferguson Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|13th Jun, 1991
|Age
|33 years, 1 month28 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|58
|33
|136
|96
|46
|Innings
|2
|27
|10
|44
|52
|60
|Not Out
|2
|12
|5
|23
|20
|23
|Runs
|1
|115
|23
|252
|233
|505
|High Score
|1
|19
|14
|30
|24
|41
|Average
|7.66
|4.60
|12.00
|7.28
|13.64
|Strike Rate
|11.11
|50.66
|100.00
|119.43
|60.67
|46.24
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|2
|2
|14
|7
|9
|4S
|0
|6
|0
|14
|13
|67
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|58
|33
|136
|96
|46
|Innings
|1
|57
|33
|135
|95
|75
|overs
|11
|496
|115.2
|472.3
|811
|1216.1
|Runs
|47
|2823
|903
|3742
|4463
|4047
|wickets
|0
|89
|44
|151
|160
|165
|bestinning
|5/45
|5/21
|5/21
|6/27
|7/34
|bestmatch
|5/45
|5/21
|5/21
|6/27
|12/78
|Average
|31.71
|20.52
|24.78
|27.89
|24.52
|econ
|4.27
|5.69
|7.82
|7.91
|5.50
|3.32
|Strike Rate
|33.4
|15.7
|18.7
|30.4
|44.2
|4W
|0
|2
|1
|5
|5
|6
|5W
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|11
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
News related "Lockie Ferguson"
New Zealand name full-strength squad for Pakistan T20Is
New Zealand captain Kane Williamsonwas not in the series against Bangladesh. He returned to the team for the T20I series against Pakistan. Also, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and De
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Matt Henry ruled out of ODI World Cup, Kyle Jamieson named as replacement
New Zealand pacer Matt Henry'shamstring issue against South Africa has forced him to miss the ODI World Cup,and Kyle Jamieson has been named as his replacement.Jamieson, who had pr
Kyle Jamieson added to New Zealand squad as Matt Henry's cover
Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has gota place in New Zealand 's World Cup team. Injuries are going on in the NewZealand team in the World Cup. Fast bowlers are getting injured one after
Tom Latham provides update on availability of Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson
New Zealand captain Tom Latham has given an injury update on Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson ahead of their game against South Africa on November 1. Williamson was hit on the h
Glenn Phillips, Latham and bowlers star in New Zealand's thumping win over Afghanistan
New Zealand have another comprehensive victory and this came against Afghanistan by 149 runs on Wednesday (18th October). Glenn Phillips magnificent 71 aided by skipper Tom Latham'
Shakib-Mushfiqur 96 run stand and Mahmudullah's finishing touch take Bangladesh to 245
Bangladesh have posted a competitive 245 on the board against the Kiwis on Friday(13th October). Mushfiqur Rahim's fluent 66 aided by some brilliant finishing from Mahmudullah Riya
Live: Netherlands ask New Zealand to bat first
Netherlands have won the toss andopted to bowl first against New Zealand on Monday (October 9) at Rajiv GandhiInternational Stadium in Hyderabad.New Zealand will be without KaneWil
Kane Williamson still not fully fit, will miss second match against Netherlands
New Zealand captain KaneWilliamson is fighting to get back to full fitness in time for New Zealand'smatch against Netherlands in the Cricket World Cup, but he will not be able topl
Live: New Zealand bowl first, Stokes misses out for England
New Zealand have won the toss andelected to bowl first in the ICC World Cup 2023 opener against the defendingchampions England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday
Lockie Ferguson taking positives despite abandoned first ODI
The first match of the three-matchODI series against New Zealand has been washed away by rain. New Zealand batted33.4 overs but rain came in the middle of their innings. Later, the
Mustafizur bowled really nicely: Lockie Ferguson
The first match of thethree-match ODI series against New Zealand has been washed away by rain. NewZealand batted 33.4 overs but rain came in the middle of their innings. Later, the