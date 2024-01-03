
  Lockie Ferguson Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Lockie Ferguson
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBowlers
Born13th Jun, 1991
Age33 years, 1 month28 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches158331369646
Innings22710445260
Not Out2125232023
Runs111523252233505
High Score11914302441
Average7.664.6012.007.2813.64
Strike Rate11.1150.66100.00119.4360.6746.24
100S000000
50S000000
6S0221479
4S060141367
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 158331369646
Innings 157331359575
overs 11496115.2472.38111216.1
Runs 472823903374244634047
wickets 08944151160165
bestinning 5/455/215/216/277/34
bestmatch 5/455/215/216/2712/78
Average 31.7120.5224.7827.8924.52
econ 4.275.697.827.915.503.32
Strike Rate 33.415.718.730.444.2
4W 021556
5W 0111411
10w 000001
thumb

New Zealand name full-strength squad for Pakistan T20Is

New Zealand captain Kane Williamsonwas not in the series against Bangladesh. He returned to the team for the T20I series against Pakistan. Also, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and De

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Matt Henry ruled out of ODI World Cup, Kyle Jamieson named as replacement

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry'shamstring issue against South Africa has forced him to miss the ODI World Cup,and Kyle Jamieson has been named as his replacement.Jamieson, who had pr

thumb

Kyle Jamieson added to New Zealand squad as Matt Henry's cover

Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has gota place in New Zealand 's World Cup team. Injuries are going on in the NewZealand team in the World Cup. Fast bowlers are getting injured one after

thumb

Tom Latham provides update on availability of Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand captain Tom Latham has given an injury update on Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson ahead of their game against South Africa on November 1. Williamson was hit on the h

thumb

Glenn Phillips, Latham and bowlers star in New Zealand's thumping win over Afghanistan

New Zealand have another comprehensive victory and this came against Afghanistan by 149 runs on Wednesday (18th October). Glenn Phillips magnificent 71 aided by skipper Tom Latham'

thumb

Shakib-Mushfiqur 96 run stand and Mahmudullah's finishing touch take Bangladesh to 245

Bangladesh have posted a competitive 245 on the board against the Kiwis on Friday(13th October). Mushfiqur Rahim's fluent 66 aided by some brilliant finishing from Mahmudullah Riya

thumb

Live: Netherlands ask New Zealand to bat first

Netherlands have won the toss andopted to bowl first against New Zealand on Monday (October 9) at Rajiv GandhiInternational Stadium in Hyderabad.New Zealand will be without KaneWil

thumb

Kane Williamson still not fully fit, will miss second match against Netherlands

New Zealand captain KaneWilliamson is fighting to get back to full fitness in time for New Zealand'smatch against Netherlands in the Cricket World Cup, but he will not be able topl

thumb

Live: New Zealand bowl first, Stokes misses out for England

New Zealand have won the toss andelected to bowl first in the ICC World Cup 2023 opener against the defendingchampions England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday

thumb

Lockie Ferguson taking positives despite abandoned first ODI

The first match of the three-matchODI series against New Zealand has been washed away by rain. New Zealand batted33.4 overs but rain came in the middle of their innings. Later, the

thumb

Mustafizur bowled really nicely: Lockie Ferguson

The first match of thethree-match ODI series against New Zealand has been washed away by rain. NewZealand batted 33.4 overs but rain came in the middle of their innings. Later, the

