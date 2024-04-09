Wahab Riaz Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|28th Jun, 1985
|Age
|39 years, 1 month13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|27
|91
|36
|348
|191
|136
|Innings
|41
|66
|18
|203
|129
|193
|Not Out
|5
|15
|6
|77
|39
|31
|Runs
|306
|740
|154
|1700
|1470
|2675
|High Score
|39
|54
|30
|53
|77
|84
|Average
|8.50
|14.50
|12.83
|13.49
|16.33
|16.51
|Strike Rate
|42.09
|87.16
|125.20
|129.96
|82.67
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|3
|0
|1
|5
|10
|6S
|5
|30
|7
|74
|0
|0
|4S
|32
|55
|10
|127
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|27
|91
|36
|348
|191
|136
|Innings
|49
|90
|35
|344
|0
|0
|overs
|836.2
|721.1
|118.2
|1238.5
|1486.1
|3888
|Runs
|2864
|4117
|971
|9350
|8011
|12849
|wickets
|83
|120
|34
|413
|260
|441
|bestinning
|5/63
|5/46
|3/18
|5/8
|5/24
|9/59
|bestmatch
|7/134
|5/46
|3/18
|5/8
|5/24
|Average
|34.50
|34.30
|28.55
|22.63
|30.81
|29.13
|econ
|3.42
|5.70
|8.20
|7.54
|5.39
|3.30
|Strike Rate
|60.4
|36.0
|20.8
|17.9
|34.2
|52.8
|4W
|3
|5
|0
|5
|11
|23
|5W
|2
|1
|0
|3
|5
|16
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
