Kalam Siddiki Aleen Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Overview
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|High Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100S
|50S
|6S
|4S
|Overview
|Matches
|Innings
|overs
|Runs
|wickets
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|5W
|10w
News related "Kalam Aleen"
Bangladesh U19 completes dominant series win over UAE with 9-wicket victory
Bangladesh U19 team wrapped up adecisive series win against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), sealing thefive-match ODI series 3-0 in Dhaka. Despite rain washing out the first twomat
Bangladesh U-16 whitewash Mumbai U-16 in ODI series
Bangladesh U-16 team havecompleted a successful tour in India. Bangladesh U-16 team defeated Mumbai U-16team by a huge margin of 138 runs in the third and last match of the series
Bangladesh U-16 win series dominantly against Mumbai U-16
Bangladesh Under-16 team got thetaste of a series victory by showing domination with bat and ball againstMumbai Under-16. Although the second match was a draw, the Tigers won these