
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Kalam Siddiki Aleen Career, Biography & More

Kalam Siddiki Aleen Career, Biography & More

Kalam Aleen
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Overview
Matches
Innings
Not Out
Runs
High Score
Average
Strike Rate
100S
50S
6S
4S
Overview
Matches
Innings
overs
Runs
wickets
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W
5W
10w
News related "Kalam Aleen"
thumb

Bangladesh U19 completes dominant series win over UAE with 9-wicket victory

Bangladesh U19 team wrapped up adecisive series win against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), sealing thefive-match ODI series 3-0 in Dhaka. Despite rain washing out the first twomat

thumb

Bangladesh U-16 whitewash Mumbai U-16 in ODI series

Bangladesh U-16 team havecompleted a successful tour in India. Bangladesh U-16 team defeated Mumbai U-16team by a huge margin of 138 runs in the third and last match of the series

thumb

Bangladesh U-16 win series dominantly against Mumbai U-16

Bangladesh Under-16 team got thetaste of a series victory by showing domination with bat and ball againstMumbai Under-16. Although the second match was a draw, the Tigers won these

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.