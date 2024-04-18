Josh Brown Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|26th Dec, 1993
|Age
|30 years, 7 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|14
|1
|Innings
|14
|1
|Not Out
|0
|0
|Runs
|258
|38
|High Score
|62
|38
|Average
|18.42
|38.00
|Strike Rate
|148.27
|165.21
|100S
|0
|0
|50S
|1
|0
|6S
|20
|1
|4S
|22
|6
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|14
|1
|Innings
|0
|1
|overs
|0
|0.30000000000000004
|Runs
|0
|4
|wickets
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
News related "Josh Brown"
"Rising cricket star Jake Fraser-McGurk signs with San Francisco Unicorns after standout IPL debut in MLC 2024"
Jake Fraser-McGurk, the rising Australian cricket star After an impressive debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he showcased his talent with a quickfire innings against
"Steven Smith Joins Washington Freedom for Major League Cricket Season 2: Exciting News for MLC Fans!"
Steven Smith, the Australian cricket star, has officially joined the Major League Cricket (MLC) team, the Washington Freedom, for the upcoming second season, starting on July 4. Th
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Joe Clarke joins the Melbourne Renegades for BBL 13
The Melbourne Renegades have made a significant BBL signing by poaching England wicketkeeper and batsman Joe Clarke from cross-town rivals Stars.The Melbourne Stars' leading run sc
Australians cricketers name Babar Azam in their ODI World XI
Australian cricketers have hailed Pakistan captain Babar Azam as a cricket sensation and unanimously included him in their One Day International (ODI) World XI.Australian cricketer
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier
New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades
Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka
Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and
Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram
1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio
Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Mirpur, 2018
There was a time when Bangladesh and Zimbabwe used to be the arch-rivals. The cricket world would mock their contests as the 'Mini Ashes'. In the beginning days, Zimbabwe were the
Live: India vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Guwahati 2018
Windies are all set to take on the hosts India in Guwahati on Sunday (October 21), the opener of five-match ODI series between both teams.Windies have started their long tour of In
Live: Bangladesh vs India, Final match, Asia Cup 2018
Bangladesh and India both are ready to face each other in the grand finale at the Dubai International Stadium of unimoni Asia Cup 2018. Bangladesh will fight for their first Asia C