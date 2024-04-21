
Suresh Raina Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Suresh Raina
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born27th Nov, 1986
Age37 years, 8 months, 14 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1822678336302109
Innings3119466319269174
Not Out23511504111
Runs76856151605865480786871
High Score120116101126129204
Average26.4835.3129.1832.1735.4242.15
Strike Rate53.1493.50134.87137.4594.4162.85
100S1514714
50S7365535545
6S41205832500
4S10047614577900
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1822678336302109
Innings 221012712000
overs 173.3354.258.1260.3565.5576.1
Runs 6031811442187228381721
wickets 133613546441
bestinning 2/13/342/64/264/233/31
bestmatch 2/13/342/64/264/23
Average 46.3850.3034.0034.6644.3441.97
econ 3.475.117.597.185.012.98
Strike Rate 80.059.026.828.953.084.3
4W 000120
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Suresh Raina"
thumb

Suresh Raina thinks Shubman Gill will be India's next captain

Former India cricketer SureshRaina recently named the player who will head the Indian national cricket teamafter experienced opener Rohit Sharma. Suresh Raina passed up Hardik Pand

thumb

Rohit Sharma becomes fourth player to grab 100 catches in IPL

An additional feather was addedto the cap of Mumbai Indians (MI) veteran Rohit Sharma when he became thefourth player in IPL history to record 100 catches. On Sunday, April 7, 2024

thumb

Sreesanth pays rich tribute to Suresh Raina on the latter's birthday

Former Indian star Suresh Raina is celebrating his birthday today as he turned 37. He was one of the important players in the history of Indian cricket wherein he played many impac

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Dropped catch of Kohli was the turning point of the game: Suresh Raina

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina who watched the titanic tussle between India and Australia of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 felt that the dropped catch of Virat Kohli was the maj

thumb

We haven't credited Yuvraj enough for the 2011 World Cup: Gambhir

Former India opener GautamGambhir claims that former star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has not been givenenough credit for helping the India team get to the final of the 2011 ODI World

thumb

Dhoni has made Jadeja what he is today: Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu, a former India andChennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, has dispelled rumours of a potential riftbetween MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during the 2022 season.Jadeja was a

thumb

Suresh Raina Opens Indian Restaurant in Netherlands

After retiring from Indian cricket as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), star batsman Suresh Raina has become a restaurateur as he unveiled his new venture on Friday 23r

thumb

Dhoni to play one more season of IPL, reveals Suresh Raina

This year's Indian Premier League(IPL) is not MS Dhoni's last tournament as a player. He wants to play in onemore season of IPL. That means Dhoni will be seen playing in Chennai Su

thumb

Suresh Raina posts a special tweet for Ishant Sharma after DC's stunning win over GT

Delhi Capitals locked horns with Gujarat Titans in the 44th match of the IPL 2023 at the world's largest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. DC won the toss and op

thumb

Suresh Raina plays for India Maharajas in Legends League Cricket

Legends League Cricket today announced Suresh Raina's confirmation to attend the LLC Masters in Doha, which is set to begin on 10 March 2023 at Asian Town Cricket Stadium.Former In

thumb

Suryakumar Yadav should play in all three formats, says Raina

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina recently showered praise on Suryakumar Yadav, saying the batsman should be given a regular chance in all three formats.Indian batting sensation

