Suresh Raina Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|27th Nov, 1986
|Age
|37 years, 8 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|18
|226
|78
|336
|302
|109
|Innings
|31
|194
|66
|319
|269
|174
|Not Out
|2
|35
|11
|50
|41
|11
|Runs
|768
|5615
|1605
|8654
|8078
|6871
|High Score
|120
|116
|101
|126
|129
|204
|Average
|26.48
|35.31
|29.18
|32.17
|35.42
|42.15
|Strike Rate
|53.14
|93.50
|134.87
|137.45
|94.41
|62.85
|100S
|1
|5
|1
|4
|7
|14
|50S
|7
|36
|5
|53
|55
|45
|6S
|4
|120
|58
|325
|0
|0
|4S
|100
|476
|145
|779
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|18
|226
|78
|336
|302
|109
|Innings
|22
|101
|27
|120
|0
|0
|overs
|173.3
|354.2
|58.1
|260.3
|565.5
|576.1
|Runs
|603
|1811
|442
|1872
|2838
|1721
|wickets
|13
|36
|13
|54
|64
|41
|bestinning
|2/1
|3/34
|2/6
|4/26
|4/23
|3/31
|bestmatch
|2/1
|3/34
|2/6
|4/26
|4/23
|Average
|46.38
|50.30
|34.00
|34.66
|44.34
|41.97
|econ
|3.47
|5.11
|7.59
|7.18
|5.01
|2.98
|Strike Rate
|80.0
|59.0
|26.8
|28.9
|53.0
|84.3
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suresh Raina thinks Shubman Gill will be India's next captain
Former India cricketer SureshRaina recently named the player who will head the Indian national cricket teamafter experienced opener Rohit Sharma. Suresh Raina passed up Hardik Pand
Rohit Sharma becomes fourth player to grab 100 catches in IPL
An additional feather was addedto the cap of Mumbai Indians (MI) veteran Rohit Sharma when he became thefourth player in IPL history to record 100 catches. On Sunday, April 7, 2024
Sreesanth pays rich tribute to Suresh Raina on the latter's birthday
Former Indian star Suresh Raina is celebrating his birthday today as he turned 37. He was one of the important players in the history of Indian cricket wherein he played many impac
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Dropped catch of Kohli was the turning point of the game: Suresh Raina
Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina who watched the titanic tussle between India and Australia of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 felt that the dropped catch of Virat Kohli was the maj
We haven't credited Yuvraj enough for the 2011 World Cup: Gambhir
Former India opener GautamGambhir claims that former star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has not been givenenough credit for helping the India team get to the final of the 2011 ODI World
Dhoni has made Jadeja what he is today: Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu, a former India andChennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, has dispelled rumours of a potential riftbetween MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during the 2022 season.Jadeja was a
Suresh Raina Opens Indian Restaurant in Netherlands
After retiring from Indian cricket as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), star batsman Suresh Raina has become a restaurateur as he unveiled his new venture on Friday 23r
Dhoni to play one more season of IPL, reveals Suresh Raina
This year's Indian Premier League(IPL) is not MS Dhoni's last tournament as a player. He wants to play in onemore season of IPL. That means Dhoni will be seen playing in Chennai Su
Suresh Raina posts a special tweet for Ishant Sharma after DC's stunning win over GT
Delhi Capitals locked horns with Gujarat Titans in the 44th match of the IPL 2023 at the world's largest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. DC won the toss and op
Suresh Raina plays for India Maharajas in Legends League Cricket
Legends League Cricket today announced Suresh Raina's confirmation to attend the LLC Masters in Doha, which is set to begin on 10 March 2023 at Asian Town Cricket Stadium.Former In
Suryakumar Yadav should play in all three formats, says Raina
Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina recently showered praise on Suryakumar Yadav, saying the batsman should be given a regular chance in all three formats.Indian batting sensation