Kashyap Prajapati Career, Biography & More

Kashyap Prajapati
NationalityOman
RoleBatsman
Born11th Oct, 1995
Age28 years, 10 months, 28 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches31242434
Innings30232333
Not Out0220
Runs949411411994
High Score1037474103
Average31.6319.5719.5730.12
Strike Rate77.46105.65105.6575.53
100S2002
50S5225
6S14101014
4S964141101
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches 31242434
Innings 1111
overs 0.20.20.20.2
Runs 1441
wickets 0000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 3.0012.0012.003.00
Strike Rate
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Kashyap Prajapati"
thumb

Aqib Ilyas thinks "bad shot selection" cost Oman the match against England

Oman captain Aqib Ilyas blamesbad shot selection after their miserable defeat against England in the ICC T20World Cup 2024.England thrashed Oman by 9wickets on Friday (June 14) at

thumb

England thrash Oman to go past Scotland's NRR

England thumped Oman by 9 wickets and more than 16 overs to spare to keep up their chances for Super 8. Adil Rashid's brilliant 4 fer, with Mark Wood and Jofra Archer too shared 6

thumb

Australia to begin their WC journey against Oman

Australia will be taking on Oman to kickoff their campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The ninth match of this edition will start at 6 30 am Bangladesh Standard Time.Australia a

thumb

Oman captain Aqib Ilyas warns Australia ahead of T20 World Cup clash

Before their T20 World Cup match,Oman captain Aqib Ilyas warned Australia that spin may be a potent weaponagainst them.Australia and Oman will meet eachother in the T20 World Cup m

thumb

UAE qualify for Asia Cup 2025

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)have secured a place in the main stage of the 2025 Asia Cup after defeatingOman in the final of the ACC Premier Cup. Skipper Mohammed Waseem led from

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Oman win T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier final

Oman and Nepal have alreadyqualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup from the Asia region. The final match ofthe qualifiers was full of excitement. There, Oman became the champion after

thumb

Oman and Nepal qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Nepal and Oman won their respective semi-finals at the Asian Qualifiers to book their place in the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup.Nepal and Oman emerged victorious from their respective

thumb

Afghanistan A to tour Oman for white-ball series in October

The Afghanistan Cricket Board today confirmed that AfghanAbdalyan (Afghanistan A Team) will tour Oman for a two-match One Day series and a five-match T20I series from October 12 to

thumb

Oman fined for slow over rate against Zimbabwe

Oman has been fined 40 percent of his match fee for showing a slow over-rate in Thursday's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.Oman was penaliz

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Bangladesh to do camp outside of the country for best T20 World Cup preparations

Bangladesh team managementplanned a three-day practice camp in Mirpur before the tri-series and T20 WorldCup in New Zealand. According to the schedule, the camp is running now star

Latest News

