Kashyap Prajapati Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Oman
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|11th Oct, 1995
|Age
|28 years, 10 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|31
|24
|24
|34
|Innings
|30
|23
|23
|33
|Not Out
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Runs
|949
|411
|411
|994
|High Score
|103
|74
|74
|103
|Average
|31.63
|19.57
|19.57
|30.12
|Strike Rate
|77.46
|105.65
|105.65
|75.53
|100S
|2
|0
|0
|2
|50S
|5
|2
|2
|5
|6S
|14
|10
|10
|14
|4S
|96
|41
|41
|101
