Rohit Paudel Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Nepal
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|2nd Sep, 2002
|Age
|22 years, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|54
|24
|28
|72
|Innings
|53
|23
|24
|70
|Not Out
|5
|2
|2
|8
|Runs
|1474
|492
|528
|1792
|High Score
|126
|61
|61
|126
|Average
|30.70
|23.42
|24.00
|28.90
|Strike Rate
|75.70
|129.13
|129.72
|71.02
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|8
|3
|3
|9
|6S
|25
|15
|16
|26
|4S
|117
|40
|42
|141
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|54
|24
|28
|72
|Innings
|4
|2
|2
|6
|overs
|18.1
|3.5
|3.5
|24.1
|Runs
|70
|28
|28
|100
|wickets
|0
|1
|1
|1
|bestinning
|1/2
|1/2
|1/25
|bestmatch
|1/2
|1/2
|1/25
|Average
|28.00
|28.00
|100.00
|econ
|3.85
|7.30
|7.30
|4.13
|Strike Rate
|23.0
|23.0
|145.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
