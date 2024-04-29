Stuart Broad Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|24th Jun, 1986
|Age
|38 years, 1 month18 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|167
|121
|56
|85
|151
|265
|Innings
|244
|68
|26
|32
|80
|372
|Not Out
|41
|25
|10
|12
|28
|66
|Runs
|3662
|529
|118
|152
|620
|5840
|High Score
|169
|45
|18
|18
|45
|169
|Average
|18.03
|12.30
|7.37
|7.60
|11.92
|19.08
|Strike Rate
|65.31
|74.61
|100.00
|102.01
|75.88
|63.51
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|6S
|55
|10
|3
|3
|10
|0
|4S
|438
|35
|7
|10
|42
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|167
|121
|56
|85
|151
|265
|Innings
|309
|121
|55
|83
|0
|0
|overs
|5616.2
|1018.1
|195.3
|298
|1249.2
|8354.2
|Runs
|16719
|5364
|1491
|2144
|6591
|25434
|wickets
|604
|178
|65
|100
|216
|952
|bestinning
|8/15
|5/23
|4/24
|4/24
|5/23
|8/15
|bestmatch
|11/121
|5/23
|4/24
|4/24
|5/23
|Average
|27.68
|30.13
|22.93
|21.44
|30.51
|26.71
|econ
|2.97
|5.26
|7.62
|7.19
|5.27
|3.04
|Strike Rate
|55.7
|34.3
|18.0
|17.8
|34.7
|52.6
|4W
|28
|9
|1
|1
|9
|43
|5W
|20
|1
|0
|0
|1
|32
|10w
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
