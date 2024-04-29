
  Stuart Broad Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Stuart Broad Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Stuart Broad
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born24th Jun, 1986
Age38 years, 1 month18 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1671215685151265
Innings24468263280372
Not Out412510122866
Runs36625291181526205840
High Score16945181845169
Average18.0312.307.377.6011.9219.08
Strike Rate65.3174.61100.00102.0175.8863.51
100S100001
50S13000025
6S551033100
4S43835710420
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1671215685151265
Innings 309121558300
overs 5616.21018.1195.32981249.28354.2
Runs 16719536414912144659125434
wickets 60417865100216952
bestinning 8/155/234/244/245/238/15
bestmatch 11/1215/234/244/245/23
Average 27.6830.1322.9321.4430.5126.71
econ 2.975.267.627.195.273.04
Strike Rate 55.734.318.017.834.752.6
4W 28911943
5W 20100132
10w 300004
News related "Stuart Broad"
thumb

Jofra Archer set to be named in England's T20 World Cup squad

England are prepared to include pacerJofra Archer in their T20 World Cup selection. After a year of recuperatingfrom his most recent injury issues, the seamer is nearing his return

thumb

Broad believes Pant should be in WC squad

As the announcement of Team India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad approaches, speculation has intensified regarding the players vying for the final 15 spots. The ongoing Indian Premier

thumb

Josh Tongue refocused on the near future with Nottinghamshire

Josh Tongue reflects on hiseventful summer last year, acknowledging the rapidity of his ascent and thechallenges he faced with injuries. These experiences have instilled in theEngl

thumb

James Anderson might not play for Lancashire before June

James Anderson is trying to limithis workload before England's Tests against Sri Lanka and the West Indies inthe second half of the summer, therefore he is unlikely to play for Lan

thumb

Jofra Archer in contention for T20 World Cup

England pacer Jofra Archer mayparticipate in the T20 World Cup this year, but he will not play test cricketagain until 2025, per England managing director Rob Key.Archer's 2023 cam

thumb

It looks like a slightly unbalanced team: Stuard Broad on RCB

Former England pacer Stuart Broadsaid that Royal Challengers Bengaluru was an uneven team after they lost toKolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 29, Friday.Kolka

thumb

Andrew Flintoff joins England’s backroom staff for T20 World Cup 2024

Andrew Flintoff has been added toEngland's coaching staff for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Just before the WorldCup, Flintoff will be in the English coaching staff in the T20 series

thumb

Roy reveals reason behind his omission from IPL

February 2019. India - Pakistanborder conflict is a hot topic.​ ​ BCCI Committee of Administrators chief VinodRai suggested that cricketers who play PSL should not be allowed to pl

thumb

Do you get any runs outside India: Anderson reveals message during Gill spat

41-year-old England pacer JamesAnderson revealed what happened to India's batter Shubman Gill at the crease inthe Dharamsala Test.The match was made more fun bythe fight between th

thumb

Ravichandran Ashwin takes a dig at Ben Stokes

Australia won the second Testagainst New Zealand. They won by 3 wickets thanks to a great innings byMitchell Marsh and Alex Carey. India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, whopulled

thumb

I guess English fans will be thankful Kohli is not playing: Anderson

English fast bowler JamesAnderson was upset that Virat Kohli wasn't in the current Test series againstIndia. He also said that Kohli was very talented and thanked the Indian team's

thumb

Eoin Morgan becomes new PCA president

England's World Cup-winningcaptain Eoin Morgan has now been appointed as the president of the ProfessionalCricketers' Association (PCA). Morgan will replace current president Charl

Latest News

app-banner

