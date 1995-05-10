Usman Khan Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Born
|10th May, 1995
|Age
|29 years, 3 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|21
|1
|2
|Innings
|21
|1
|4
|Not Out
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|613
|53
|39
|High Score
|120
|53
|22
|Average
|30.65
|53.00
|9.75
|Strike Rate
|143.55
|58.24
|56.52
|100S
|2
|0
|0
|50S
|2
|1
|0
|6S
|26
|1
|0
|4S
|68
|7
|7
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|21
|1
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|1
|overs
|0
|0
|2
|Runs
|0
|0
|13
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
