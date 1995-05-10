
Usman Khan Career, Biography & More

Usman Khan
NationalityPakistan
Role
Born10th May, 1995
Age29 years, 3 months, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches2112
Innings2114
Not Out100
Runs6135339
High Score1205322
Average30.6553.009.75
Strike Rate143.5558.2456.52
100S200
50S210
6S2610
4S6877
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 2112
Innings 001
overs 002
Runs 0013
wickets 000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 6.50
Strike Rate
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Usman Khan"
thumb

Saif’s fifty in vain as Pakistan Shaheens crush Bangladesh 'A'

Pakistan Shaheens thumped Bangladesh 'A' by 8 wickets on Monday (August 26). After drawing the Test series, Bangladesh 'A' couldn’t take up the momentum to the list-A series. Pakis

thumb

Bangladesh HP face a big 8-wicket defeat against Pakistan Shaheens

Bangladesh HP team lost toPakistan Shaheens after defeating Northern Territory Strike in an ODI match on the Australia tour. Batting first, HP was all out for just 78 runs. Shaheen

thumb

PakvNZ : Babar Azam Sets New Record for Most Fours in T20Is

With every innings, Babar Azam, who is only 29 years old, breaks records and redefines greatness, leaving his mark on cricket history.His latest milestone comes in the form of beco

thumb

I worked as a laborer at Ajman Gas while continuing to play cricket: Usman

Usman Khan, a part of Pakistan'sT20I team for the series against New Zealand, has spoken up about the hardshipshe has experienced throughout his cricket career.Like ten other sons

thumb

Usman Khan is 'thrilled and happy' after dream coming true

Hard work never goes in vain, Usman Khan, the new face of the Pakistan national team, made yet anotherexample of it. When he came to play BPL, no one knew him. But suddenly he scor

thumb

Usman, Amir-Imad returns to the Pakistan squad

Devastating batsman Usman Khan got a chance to play for his native Pakistan despite being banned from the UAE board. The selectors have included Usman in the announced squad for th

thumb

Usman Khan set to play for Pakistan in New Zealand T20Is

Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of thePakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has revealed that Usman Khan is one of theplayers being considered for selection for the forthcoming T20 Internationalser

thumb

Usman Khan banned for 5 years by Emirates Cricket Board

Usman Khan, who recently reverted allegiance from UAE to Pakistan, has been banned by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for five years. The ban includes all ECB events during this p

thumb

Pakistan-bound Usman Khan investigated by UAE for allegedly breaching a contract

Usman Khan's declaration of hisintention to play for Pakistan has prompted an investigation by the EmiratesCricket Board (ECB) into whether or not his actions violate his contract

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Pakistan players disappointed by lack of support from PCB during World Cup, Reports

Pakistani cricketers have complained that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has alienated them. According to them, the necessary support was not provided during these difficult time

thumb

Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris signed by Guyana Amazon Warriors for CPL 2023

The Guyana Amazon Warriors has announced that the Pakistani duo of Muhammad Haris and Saim Ayub have joined the squad for this season of the Caribbean Premier League.Pakistan's two

