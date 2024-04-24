
Aayan Afzal Khan Career, Biography & More

Aayan Afzal Khan
NationalityUnited Arab Emirates
RoleAll Rounder
Born15th Nov, 2005
Age18 years, 8 months, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches258825
Innings225522
Not Out6116
Runs4506868450
High Score94252594
Average28.1217.0017.0028.12
Strike Rate81.22115.25115.2581.22
100S0000
50S3003
6S100010
4S477747
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches 258825
Innings 257725
overs 226.22020226.2
Runs 875117117875
wickets 325532
bestinning 4/142/332/334/14
bestmatch 4/142/332/334/14
Average 27.3423.4023.4027.34
econ 3.865.855.853.86
Strike Rate 42.424.024.042.4
4W 1001
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Aayan Afzal Khan"
thumb

Ireland to host South Africa in Abu Dhabi in September

Ireland will play ODI and T20Iseries against South Africa in United Arab Emirates in September. The twoseries were scheduled to be hosted in Ireland, but owing to economic andinfra

thumb

UAE qualify for Asia Cup 2025

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)have secured a place in the main stage of the 2025 Asia Cup after defeatingOman in the final of the ACC Premier Cup. Skipper Mohammed Waseem led from

thumb

Pakistan-bound Usman Khan investigated by UAE for allegedly breaching a contract

Usman Khan's declaration of hisintention to play for Pakistan has prompted an investigation by the EmiratesCricket Board (ECB) into whether or not his actions violate his contract

thumb

Afghanistan to tour UAE later this month

On Thursday, the AfghanistanCricket Board (ACB) announced that the squad would travel to the United ArabEmirates (UAE) later this month to compete in a series of three Twenty20Inte

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Michael Atherton’s son Josh De Caires named in England Lions squad for first time

The young player Josh De Caires,who is the son of a player who had captained England, has received a call-up toan England Lions training camp for the first time.Ten players, includ

thumb

33-year-old Asif Khan earns maiden T20I call-up in UAE squad for New Zealand series

United Arab Emirates (UAE) hasannounced a 16-member squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.With this series, experienced cricketer Mohammad Waseem will make his

thumb

Montreal Tigers clinch GT20 Canada season 3 title with thrilling last-ball win

The TD Cricket Arena in Bramptonwas packed to the rafters as Montreal Tigers were anointed champions of theseason three of Global T20 Canada, following a sensation last ball victor

thumb

Litton's Surrey Jaguars into final with convincing win over Vancouver Knights

The playoff stages of the Global T20Canada saw the Surrey Jaguars register a comprehensive 38-run victory over theVancouver Knights in Qualifier 1 to find themselves in the final.

thumb

UAE announce squad for ODI World Cup Qualifier

United Arab Emirates (UAE) havenamed a 15-man squad on Monday (June 12) for the ICC Men's Cricket World CupQualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe.The squad is led by MohammadWaseem and include

thumb

Sri Lanka cricket team get in trouble for hotel rooms in Zimbabwe

The cricketers and staff of the SriLanka team had to face many problems checking into the hotel in Bulawayo,Zimbabwe for the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier. However, the issue was lat

thumb

It worked really nicely: Alick Athanaze reveals his conversation with Brian Lara

West Indies young batter AlickAthanaze hits the joint-fastest half-century on ODI debut on Friday (June 9)against United Arab Emirates (UAE). He smashed a 65-run innings from 45 ba

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

