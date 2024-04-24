Aayan Afzal Khan Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|United Arab Emirates
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|15th Nov, 2005
|Age
|18 years, 8 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|25
|8
|8
|25
|Innings
|22
|5
|5
|22
|Not Out
|6
|1
|1
|6
|Runs
|450
|68
|68
|450
|High Score
|94
|25
|25
|94
|Average
|28.12
|17.00
|17.00
|28.12
|Strike Rate
|81.22
|115.25
|115.25
|81.22
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|3
|0
|0
|3
|6S
|10
|0
|0
|10
|4S
|47
|7
|7
|47
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|25
|8
|8
|25
|Innings
|25
|7
|7
|25
|overs
|226.2
|20
|20
|226.2
|Runs
|875
|117
|117
|875
|wickets
|32
|5
|5
|32
|bestinning
|4/14
|2/33
|2/33
|4/14
|bestmatch
|4/14
|2/33
|2/33
|4/14
|Average
|27.34
|23.40
|23.40
|27.34
|econ
|3.86
|5.85
|5.85
|3.86
|Strike Rate
|42.4
|24.0
|24.0
|42.4
|4W
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Aayan Afzal Khan"
Ireland to host South Africa in Abu Dhabi in September
Ireland will play ODI and T20Iseries against South Africa in United Arab Emirates in September. The twoseries were scheduled to be hosted in Ireland, but owing to economic andinfra
UAE qualify for Asia Cup 2025
The United Arab Emirates (UAE)have secured a place in the main stage of the 2025 Asia Cup after defeatingOman in the final of the ACC Premier Cup. Skipper Mohammed Waseem led from
Pakistan-bound Usman Khan investigated by UAE for allegedly breaching a contract
Usman Khan's declaration of hisintention to play for Pakistan has prompted an investigation by the EmiratesCricket Board (ECB) into whether or not his actions violate his contract
Afghanistan to tour UAE later this month
On Thursday, the AfghanistanCricket Board (ACB) announced that the squad would travel to the United ArabEmirates (UAE) later this month to compete in a series of three Twenty20Inte
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Michael Atherton’s son Josh De Caires named in England Lions squad for first time
The young player Josh De Caires,who is the son of a player who had captained England, has received a call-up toan England Lions training camp for the first time.Ten players, includ
33-year-old Asif Khan earns maiden T20I call-up in UAE squad for New Zealand series
United Arab Emirates (UAE) hasannounced a 16-member squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.With this series, experienced cricketer Mohammad Waseem will make his
Montreal Tigers clinch GT20 Canada season 3 title with thrilling last-ball win
The TD Cricket Arena in Bramptonwas packed to the rafters as Montreal Tigers were anointed champions of theseason three of Global T20 Canada, following a sensation last ball victor
Litton's Surrey Jaguars into final with convincing win over Vancouver Knights
The playoff stages of the Global T20Canada saw the Surrey Jaguars register a comprehensive 38-run victory over theVancouver Knights in Qualifier 1 to find themselves in the final.
UAE announce squad for ODI World Cup Qualifier
United Arab Emirates (UAE) havenamed a 15-man squad on Monday (June 12) for the ICC Men's Cricket World CupQualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe.The squad is led by MohammadWaseem and include
Sri Lanka cricket team get in trouble for hotel rooms in Zimbabwe
The cricketers and staff of the SriLanka team had to face many problems checking into the hotel in Bulawayo,Zimbabwe for the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier. However, the issue was lat
It worked really nicely: Alick Athanaze reveals his conversation with Brian Lara
West Indies young batter AlickAthanaze hits the joint-fastest half-century on ODI debut on Friday (June 9)against United Arab Emirates (UAE). He smashed a 65-run innings from 45 ba