Khurram Shahzad Career, Biography & More

Khurram Shahzad
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born25th Nov, 1999
Age24 years, 8 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches11920
Innings4627
Not Out0314
Runs1623158
High Score112044
Average4.007.6612.15
Strike Rate48.4856.0933.68
100S000
50S000
6S013
4S0119
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 11920
Innings 11933
overs 36.166456
Runs 2913551699
wickets 111352
bestinning 3/142/366/37
bestmatch 3/142/366/56
Average 26.4527.3032.67
econ 8.045.373.72
Strike Rate 19.7030.4052.6
4W 000
5W 003
10w 000
News related "Khurram Shahzad"
thumb

PCB keen to reappoint Babar Azam as captain again

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed Shan Masood and Shaheen Afridi as the Test and T20I captains of the national team in Pakistan, they lost the test series against

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Pakistan cricketers are too soft, says Mohammad Kaifint

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has taken a swipe at the Pakistan cricket team, calling them "too soft" after their disappointing performance in the ongoing 2023 World Cup.Pa

thumb

Pakistani cricketers comes in support of Palestine on social media

Pakistani cricketers Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Nawaz and others expressed solidarity with Palestine on Wednesday by sharing images of the Palestinian flag on their social m

thumb

Pakistan cricketers congratulate Stuart Broad on his remarkable Test career

Renowned England pacer Stuart Broad has announced his retirement from Test cricket following the final of the five-match Ashes series against Australia at the Kia Oval.Cricketers,

thumb

18 years old Young Pakistani cricketer Ayesha Naseem announces retirement

Pakistan's 18-year-old cricketer Ayesha Naseem shocked many when she announced her retirement from cricket. The talented young player informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of h

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram

1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Mirpur, 2018

There was a time when Bangladesh and Zimbabwe used to be the arch-rivals. The cricket world would mock their contests as the 'Mini Ashes'. In the beginning days, Zimbabwe were the

thumb

Live: India vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Guwahati 2018

Windies are all set to take on the hosts India in Guwahati on Sunday (October 21), the opener of five-match ODI series between both teams.Windies have started their long tour of In

