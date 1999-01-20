
Pinak Ghosh Career, Biography & More

Pinak Ghosh
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born20th Jan, 1999
Age25 years, 11 months, 1 day
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches54639
Innings54670
Not Out204
Runs7411012380
High Score5179159
Average24.6623.9336.06
Strike Rate93.6766.5247.60
100S005
50S1715
6S1925
4S7121269
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 54639
Innings 002
overs 001.2
Runs 0014
wickets 000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 10.50
Strike Rate
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
