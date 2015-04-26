World Cup 2015- Videos News
Video Clip: Bangladesh cricketers making fun with a journalist
It was before the world cup, Bangladesh team was practicing prior to their match against Scotland. Zahid Chowdhury, the staff reporter of Masranga Television was standing in front
Mashrafe has been greeted in Narail
The pride of Narail Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is greeted with heroic receptions in his home district. Today he reached his home soil for the first time after returning from a successful
Video Clip: Mushfiqur Rahim best six in World Cup 2015
Lutfor Rahman UdayBangladesh was chasing big score of 319, they lost their highest run scorer Tamim iqbal (95). Mushfiqur Rahim was trying to build a partnership with him. They
Video Clip: Rubel gets a place in top 7 celebrations
Pacer Rubel Hossain's sprint across the field after taking the last England wicket was a pleasure to the eyes of not just Bangladesh fans, but also for the neutrals.Watch also: ভিড
Video Clip: Mashrafe - Taskin's celebration features in top moments
AFP, one of the top news agencies in the World, recently provided the top moments during the recently concluded ICC World cup 2015. It included the chest bump celebration of Mashra
Video Clip: Mushfiqur Rahim greeted in Bogra
[caption id="attachment_22021" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Bogra people greeted Mushfiqur Rahim[/caption]Bangladesh cricket team has returned in their country with heroic mann
Tigers - the charioteer of million dreams
Dear Bangladesh,Our generation hasn't seen liberation war. But we can realize the love and emotions freedom fighters possessed for you during liberation war when we watch you play
Video Clip: BCSA shows the way to respect
Bangladesh Cricket Supporters Association (BCSA) is the biggest platform of the country to create a bonding between the millions of cricket supporters in and outside the country. B
Video Clip: Youth contention against 'Mauka' commercial
World famous soft drink company Pepsi recently released a commercial of their product ahead of the quarter final clash of Bangladesh and India in which Bangladesh has been showed i
Nasir Hossain proves his value to the team
[caption id="attachment_21560" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Nasir shines with the ball[/caption]Tauhidul IslamNasir Hossain had been dropped during the Zimbabwe series last yea
Soumya Sarkar gets his maiden ODI fifty in World Cup
[caption id="attachment_21580" align="aligncenter" width="659"] Soumya on the way to his maiden ODI fifty.[/caption]Like the other day, Bangladeshi openers were cheaply dismissed t
A song dedicated to Tigers' historic victory over England
A very nice song has been composed to dedicate Bangladesh cricket team on their brilliant 15-run triumph over England to secure their first ever World Cup quarterfinals entrance. [