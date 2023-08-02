T20 News
Litton finally shines in Global T20 with half-century
Surrey Jaguars secured a sensational victory against Brampton Wolves in the Canada Global T20 League, thanks to an outstanding batting performance by Bangladesh opener Liton Das. H
Spinners will play massive role: Rashid
Afghan Leg spin wizard Rashid Khan believes the ongoing ICC World Twenty/20 will belong to the Spinners. He also said the venues of United Arab Emirates has always played extra fav
Team owner makes illegal debut in Afghanistan's SCL
In Afghanistan's Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL), the cricket world witnessed something like never before. Abdul Kabul is the owner of the SCL team Kabul Eagles.Whenever we see a fo
Shane Watson retires from BBL
The former Australian cricketer, Shane Watson has decided to announce his retirement from the Big Bash League (BBL) to spend more time with his family. Watson, who was leading Sydn
WATCH: Virender Sehwag continues his destructive style of batting
When we hear the name Virender Sehwag, we instantly get a flashback of his first ball four or a second ball six. Such was his craze when he was playing for Indian national cricket
Boom Boom Afridi smashes fastest ever T20 Blast century
Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi who is considered as the most entertaining batsman of cricket areana scored his maiden hundred in T20s as he smashed a breathtaking 42-ball ce
Australia announce ODI, T20 squads for tour of India
Cricket Australia(CA) has announced the ODI and T20I squads for the September-October India tour. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ভারত সফরে অস্ট্রেলিয়া দল ঘোষণা] All-rounder James Faulkner an
Sri Lanka wants to tour Pakistan for T20Is in September
Sri Lanka could become the first high profile team to tour Pakistan in 8 years, as the Sri Lanka Cricket Board(SLC) president Thilanga Sumathipala wants to send the national side t
"Won't change the way I bat", says Lynn
The maverick Australian batsman, Chris Lynn has vowed to keep playing aggressive cricket after recovering from his 'reconstructive shoulder' surgery."It has been frustrating but it
ICC wants cricket in Olympics, but BCCI not interested
International Cricket Council(ICC) is trying to get Cricket included in the Summer Olympics 2024. But their efforts are most likely to go in vain, as the most influential cricket b
Sri Lanka turn down PCB's invitation of touring Pakistan
The Sri Lanka Cricket Board(SLC) has turned down the Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB)'s invitation of playing T20 matches in Pakistan. PCB's chairman Shaharyar Khan has confirmed the ne
CPL up there with IPL and Big Bash, says Bravo
Dwayne Bravo,the West Indian all-rounder who has played over 300 T20 matches in leagues all around the world, is claiming that the Caribbean Premier League(CPL) is at par with the