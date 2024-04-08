India News
IPL 2024: Watch - Shubman Gill lost his cool after third umpire Nitin Menon didn't use ultra-edge technology while reviewing the decision
Shubman Gill engaged in a serious banter with on-field umpires after the third umpire, Nitin Menon decided to give not out without checking the ultra-edge technology. The incident
"They could have really helped me grow" - Dinesh Karthik reveals his biggest regret of IPL
The former Indian cricketer and RCB's veteran wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik is currently busy with his franchise in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Apart f
"I know my limitations and my strengths" - Yash Thakur
Lucknow Super Giants pacer Yash Thakur did a splendid job with the ball against Gujarat Titans, picking up the first fifer of this edition of the Indian Premier League. The 25-year
IPL 2024: Watch - Axar Patel pulls off a one-handed stunner in MI vs DC clash
The Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The moment took place d
IPL 2024: Watch - Suryakumar Yadav departs for silver duck in his comeback against Delhi Capitals
Suryakumar Yadav has got a poor comeback against Delhi Capitals as he was dismissed for a duck in his first game for MumbaiIndians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The moment too
IPL 2024: 3 players who can replace Wanindu Hasaranga in Sunrisers Hyderabad squad
Under Pat Cummins's leadership, Sunrisers Hyderabad were doing well in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. But the 2016 edition champions suffered a major blow as one
IPL 2024: Watch - Riyan Parag's falcon like effort to save certain boundary in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore
Riyan Parag has been always good on the field as he saved a certain boundary after his teammate made a misfield at the long-on region during the game against Royal Challengers Bang
IPL 2024: Watch - Virat Kohli replicates Ravichandran Ashwin's leave in T20 World Cup 2022
Virat Kohli does a Ravichandran Ashwin as he left the ball the same way Ashwin did during the match against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022. In that game, Ravichandran Ashwin ju
IPL 2024: Watch - Mohammed Siraj smashing monstrous sixes during nets session ahead upcoming clash against Rajasthan Royals
The pace sensation of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohammed Siraj has caught the spotlight after smashing a few sixes during the practice session ahead of the clash against Rajasth
"He is the next big thing" - Hanuma Vihari heaps praise on Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder
The Andhra Pradesh-based cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy got heaped praise from Hanuma Vihari after he made a promising start for Sunrisers Hyderabad as he smashed a winning six again
"It was quite loud and couldn't see DRS timer" - Rishabh Pant blames noise and giant screen error for his DRS blunder against KKR
After suffering a huge loss against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rishabh Pant claimed that the noise during the game at Visakhapatnam prevented him from taking the right DRS review which
"It is not good to watch a match with him" - KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla on watching an IPL match with Shah Rukh Khan
The co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders Juhi Chawla has opened up on watching an IPL match with Shah Rukh Khan. The popular star isn't a good one for Juhi Chawla to watch the game to