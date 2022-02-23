
ICC Women's World Cup News
thumb

Bangladeshi umpire Saikat gets selected for ICC Women's ODI WC

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup will be played in early March. Bangladesh's Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikatwill be seen as a umpire for this year's World Cup.Bangladeshi umpire Saik

thumb

PCB Announces Squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2022

LAHORE: Veteran Bismah Maroof wants the nationalist broadside who successfully completed the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. The Pakistan Cricket Board's Women Enactment Commit

thumb

BCCI announces Indian women's squad for the 2022 World Cup

The BCCI has announced the squad for the Indian women's cricket team for the series against New Zealand and the Women's World Cup. Mithali Raj will lead the team for the World Cup

thumb

Our dreams turn true: Bangladesh captain

Bangladesh Women cricket team was playing a qualifier in Zimbabwe on a mission to play in the main draw of the ODI World Cup.Our dreams turn true: Bangladesh captain However, Bangl

thumb

ICC Women's WC Qualifiers: Bangladesh in easy group

The grouping of the women one-day World Cup qualifiers was published on Tuesday (November 2). In this qualifying round of 2022 World Cup Bangladesh have got a place in the relati

thumb

Smriti is Kohli of women's cricket: Scott Styris

Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana are arguably the two best Indian women cricketers as they have lived up to the reputation of being the most successful players for the team in recen

thumb

Proliferant Perry creates astounding history in ODI cricket

Australia all – rounder Ellyse Perry has rushed into the history book with a magnificent feat in the ICC Women World Cup, 2017 registering her third separate streak of scoring five

thumb

Lanning eclipses Amla-Kohli-de Kock

It was quite a historic day in Women’s cricket in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup, 2017 where Australia’s Meg Lanning stole the show playing a match winning knock of 152 runs and

thumb

Waqar suggests to curtail women's ODI to 30 overs

Former Pakistani fast bowler and coach of the national side, Waqar Younis has suggested the authorities to shorten the length of a women's ODI match to 30 overs, as he feels the cu

thumb

DRS to be used in women's cricket first time in Women's WC 2017

For the first time in the history of women’s cricket, Decision Review System is going to be applied in the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup, scheduled to commence from 24th of June,

thumb

ICC reveals the fixture of ICC Women's World Cup 2017

International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the fixture of ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 on Sunday. Eleventh edition of women’s world cup will undergo from 24 June in England and

