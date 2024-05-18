ICC T20 World Cup 2024 News
Uthappa believes senior players should have stepped aside
Former Indian cricket team star Robin Uthappa believes that senior players should have stepped aside, allowing India to select young talents for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. He
Ambrose confident on West Indies winning their third title
Curtly Ambrose is confident that the West Indies, led by Rovman Powell, have the talent needed to secure an unprecedented third ICC Men's T20 World Cup title.Legendary fast bowler
Jay Shah speaks on the inclusion of Hardik Pandya
India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad saw some bold choices by the selectors, with an out-of-form Hardik Pandya making the cut while players like Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh were left
Bangladesh to face USA and India in warmup matches for T20 World Cup
Before the World Cup begins, Bangladesh will play a bilateral series against the United States in the United States. After that series, the Tigers will face the Americans again in
Nassau County stadium ready for T20 World Cup
As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador, Usain Bolt had the privilege of experiencing the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium from the best vantage point. Accompanie
Usain Bolt aspired to be a fast bowler in his childhood
Usain Bolt, familiar with life in the fast lane, unsurprisingly chose T20 as his favorite form of cricket, a sport that runs in his "blood" thanks to his cricket-enthusiast father.
T20 World Cup 2024: Sourav Ganguly points out one big mistake made by Australia while selecting the squad
Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly reckons that Australia missed out on the trick on not pickingJake Fraser-McGurk in their squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 tournament.Sourav Gan
T20 World Cup 2024: Gambhir explains why Pant should be in playing XI ahead of Samson
Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir who played a substantial role in India's glory in T20 World Cup 2007 has come up with a valid explanation why he would prefer Rishabh Pant to
Gautam Gambhir backs Hardik Pandya to do well in T20 World Cup 2024
Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has backed all-rounder Hardik Pandya to bring the best out of himself in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2023 tournament. Hardik Pandya, who is th
Bangladesh announce World Cup squad
After a long time waiting Bangladesh have finally announced their 15 man squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024.Injured pacer Taskin Ahmed has been included in the World Cup
Livingstone departs IPL early to address knee issue before T20 World Cup.
Punjab Kings and England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has made an early departure from India in an effort to address his knee issues before the T20 World Cup in June. Livingstone,
Scott Edwards to lead Dutch as Netherlands announce squad for T20 World Cup
Giant killers Netherlands have announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, commences from first June in the USA and the Caribbeans. Veteran all-rounder Roelof van der Mer