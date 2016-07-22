Golden Memory News
Sujon's heroics helped Bangladesh beat Essex 17 years ago
Mustafizur Rahman's Sussex have beaten Essex by 24 runs in NatWest T20 Blast 2016. Mustafizur took 4 wickets for 23 runs at County Ground, Chelmsford. In 1999, Khaled Mahmud Sujon'
Video Clip: Alok Kapali Hat-trick vs Pakistan in Test 2003
Farhan IhsanAlok Kapali was born in January 01, 1984. He was an all rounder who bats in the middle or lower middle order &amp; bowled leg spin. He was the first Hindu to play i
Golden Memory: When Bangladesh beat Proteas
It was the Super Eight stage of the World Cup when the Tigers met the Proteas at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. The group stages had already provided ample excitement. Bangladesh
Video Clip: First win over Sri Lanka
Bangladesh are facing Sri Lanka on February 26th in their Pool A match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 at Melbourne. Let's relieve the first ever victory of the Tigers against Sr
Video Clip: Bangladesh's most thrilling world cup win vs England
Jannatul Naym PiealIn the very last match, Tigers went down to West Indies after mustering 58 only. Then they flew to Chittagong with a view to getting back on track against Englan
Memorable World cup wins: Sublime Ashraful extinguishes Protea fire
[caption id="" align="aligncenter" width="407"] Ashraful pulled it off thrice[/caption]After winning against India and Bermuda in the group stage of the 2007 World cup , a high fly
Video Clip: winning moment vs Australia, 2005
Chowdhury Wafee DaraiatNeeding 7 runs to win from 6 balls in the last over, could put some serious pressure on any team. So was the pressure on Bangladesh, when Aftab Ahmed was on
Memorable World Cup Wins: The audacity to thrash a great team
Tauhidul IslamICC Cricket World Cup 2007 had arrived with high hopes for the Tigers. They had a phenomenal 2006, winning majority of their games, albeit against smaller teams. In t
Memorable World cup wins: Pakistan dominated at Northampton
[caption id="" align="aligncenter" width="589"] Bangladesh celebrates their first ever victory against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 1999[/caption]This was Bangladesh's fir
The day of a memorable turnaround
After defeating Pakistan in the 1999 world cup, the Bangladesh Cricket team stayed win less for the next five years, before winning a match against Zimbabwe in March 2004. A win ag
Video Clip: Funny finish by Nasir Hossain and Elias Sunny
Bangladesh had to wait a lot for their first ever series win against any big side. That was against West Indies right after the Asia Cup 2012 which was a sort of regretting for the
'My heart was broken seeing the boys crying'-Brian Lara
“What is the most beautiful memory to you so far in Bangladesh cricket?” if a Bangladeshi fan is to answer the question what would be the most possible answer? Obviously, it’s the