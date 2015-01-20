Big Bash League (2014-15 ) News
Review of Shakib's performance in BBL|04
Big Bash is not a popular domestic tournament of Australia only. It has drawn an overwhelming attraction among the cricket lovers of all around the world. It is probably the most e
Video Clip: Shakib Al Hasan 22 off 16 vs Adelaide Strikers
World number one all rounder Shakib Al Hasan made a cameo knock of 22 runs for his team Melbourne Renegades against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League 2014 – 15. In today’s m
Renegades stricken by Adelaide
Shakib Al Hasan had a decent outing with the bat, but he failed to take a wicket with the ball as Melbourne Renegades were knocked out of the Big Bash League as they lost by 22 run
Do or Die for Shakib's Renegades
Ace all rounder Shakib Al Hasan will play for Melbourne Renegades against Adelaide Strikers. Match will be held at Docklands Stadium. This is likely to be shakib's last match in th
Shakib Al Hasan just may be the world's best cricketer
JANNATUL NAYEM PIEALShakib Al Hasan is the synonym of Cricket to a large number of Bangladeshi Cricket fans. They support Shakib, love Shakib, worship Shakib and even claim that th
Sensational Shakib Magic won It for Renegades
[caption id="attachment_19696" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Shakib gives autograph to Australians[/caption]Saleque SufiMelbourne Renegades 81/5 ( TM Beaton 31* , BJ Rohrer 25*
Video Clip: Shakib Al Hasan 4/13 vs Brisbane Heat
Jannatul Naym PiealAs the first man in history, yesterday Shakib al Hasan had been ranked number one all rounder in all format of the game. And he took less than 24 hours to justif
Super Renegade Shakib cools down the Heat
Wafee Chowdhury DaraiatShakib Al Hasan, the number one ranked all rounder in all formats of the game, proved his class in the Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, with an exceptional bowli
Shakib thanks his fans
Jannatul Naym PiealIt's match day! Shakib al Hasan's team Melbourne Renegades will be facing off Brisbane Heat today at their home ground Etihad Stadium. The match will be started
Shakib proving himself in Big Bash League
Saleque Sufi from Melbourne Cricket GroundSuperstar Bangladesh cricket all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan bowled superbly controlled four overs at MCG last evening at MCG for his franchis
Video Clip: Shakib bowled White by a Cracking Delivery
Shakib Al Hasan bowled a cracking delivery to remove Melbourne Stars' Cameron White in a classic derby match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the fourth session of Big Bash
Melbourne Renegades lost after a thriller
Shakib Al Hasan's team Melbourne Renegades has lost the match after a thrilling match against Melbourne Stars at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the 4th session of Big Bash L