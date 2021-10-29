Bangladesh vs West Indies 2021 News
West Indies target Bangladesh as big opportunity
The West Indies have lost both of their Super 12 matches so far and another defeat against Bangladesh will end their hopes of reaching the semi-finals. Similar is the situation for
It's my fault as I failed: Riyad
Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad take the blame himself after failing to take Bangladesh home from a very comfortable position against West Indies. He thinks the plan failure during the l
CWI thanks BCB, hopes to host Bangladesh
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has thanked Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for hosting them in January-February.West Indies played three ODIs and two Tests, both as part of ODI and Test
Dhaka classic ends in thrilling West Indies win
Arguably one of the best in recent times. A fitting end to the series. It's the West Indies goes who held their nerves to finish 2-0 sweep in Bangladesh.Just when Mehidy Hasan Mira
Liton, Miraz hit back but West Indies lead by 154 runs
West Indies lead by 154 runs against Bangladesh at the end of day three in the second Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.Bangladesh have given themselves slight chance t
Lower-order batsmen, bowlers keep WI on top
West Indies bowlers have struck early on day two after the lower-order batsmen put on a big total against Bangladesh in the first innings of the second Test at Mirpur.West Indies m
Flow of runs frustrate Bangladesh
West Indies have consolidated their stance in the second Test against Bangladesh as the score crosses 300-mark at lunch of day two at Mirpur.[caption id="attachment_159397" align="
West Indies have the edge after day 1
Nkrumah Bonner and Joshua Da Silva have put West Indies slightly ahead of Bangladesh at the end of day one in the second Test at Mirpur.[caption id="attachment_159308" align="align
WI bat first, three changes for Bangladesh
West Indies have won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in the second Test at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.West Indies are leading the two-match se
West Indies are not depleted: Brathwaite
West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite wants to fight hard again against Bangladesh in the second Test in Dhaka.The Caribbeans are leading the two-match series 1-0 after completing
Injury-hit Bangladesh seek series leveller
West Indies are leading the two-match series 1-0. Bangladesh will eye a win at Mirpur's Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium to level the series.Ahead of the second Test, the host
Injured Shadman to miss second Test
More injuries hurt Bangladesh ahead of the second Test against West Indies as opener Shadman Islam has been ruled out.[caption id="attachment_158731" align="alignnone" width="640"]