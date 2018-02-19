Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2018 News
I didn't feel I made wrong choice in committing to Sri Lanka: Hathuru
The former Bangladeshi coach Chandika Hathurusingha might be one of the happiest person in the world at the moment. After becoming the head coach of his own country, his side has b
I'm sure Bangladesh will comeback strongly: Chandimal
After passing a miserable year in 2017, Sri Lanka has started their new year becoming the first team to win series in all three formats of the game. For that, new head coach Chandi
We have to figure out all the nitty-gritty issues: Mahmudullah
It is no hidden fact that Bangladesh is still far behind in the T20I format and once again it has been proved after losing to Sri Lanka in both the T20Is in a humiliating way. Stan
Sri Lanka win 2-0; Hathurusingha has the last laugh
With already losing the Test series and the first T20I, Bangladesh had only one last chance to earn some pride and finish the series with a win. Let alone win, Bangladesh faced yet
Hathurusingha surprised to not visit the Sylhet stadium before
Just few months ago, Chandika Hathurusingha was the head coach of Bangladesh and now he is the coach of Sri Lanka who is battling against Bangladesh. Though Hathurusingha has worke
Mahmudullah hopeful of ending the series on right note
After a disappointing tri-nation series and Test series against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh were looking to turn things around in the T20I series, but that didn't happen and they have on
'I was surprised that Bangladesh went down that quickly'
It has been a tour to remember so far for Chandika Hathurusingha and his side and now they are only one win away to finish the tour perfectly. Before the start of the tour, there w
I followed only Shakib's tips: Apu
When the bowlers were getting hammered for boundaries in almost every delivery, debutant Nazmul Islam Apu finished with an amazing figure of 2-25. Apu gave credit to all-rounder Sh
Shakib is a very key player in Bangladesh team: Gunathilaka
Though Bangladesh posted a mammoth 193 runs in the first innings, Sri Lankan left hand opener Danushka Gunathilaka said hat his side was confident of chasing down a huge total and
'Saifuddin will one day win matches for Bangladesh'
In an era where young stars are making their name in International cricket right after their debut, there are some players too who are finding it hard to live up to the expectation
We should have defended 193: Mahmudullah
After losing the tri-nation series final and the Test series, Bangladesh were looking to turn things around in the first T20I and their first attempt was quite well with the bat af
Bangladesh's 193 taken down by SL
Sri Lanka have thumped Bangladesh with a six-wicket victory in the first T20I at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. A target of 194 set by Bangladesh was comfortably ch