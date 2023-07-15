Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2023 News
We didn't play as well as we could:Trott
Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott believes that his side were not at their best, and gives credit to Towhid Hridoy and Shamim Hossain for playing well and winning the match for Bang
Bangladesh to field in the series opener against Afghanistan
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first T20I of the three match series against Afghanistan. In this series the Tigers will be aiming to comeback after losing the OD
Live: Bangladesh opt to field in a do or die game
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first in the second ODI of the 3 match series against Afghanistan. Bangladesh are trailing 1-0 in the series, making this a must w
Bangladesh aim to win a do or die game without Tamim as Afghanistan look to claim series
It has been a rollercoaster of emotions for all the Bangladeshi cricket fans in these past few days. To begin with Bangladesh were defeated by Afghanistan quite easily in the first
Watch Bangladesh-Afghanistan series live on Toffee
Bangladesh will be locking horns against Afghanistan in a three match ODI series. The countdown to the final preparation before the all important ICC Cricket World Cup begins from