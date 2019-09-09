Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2019 News
Bangladesh— The first Test team to lose to 10 oppositions
When it's time for Afghanistan to celebrate the glory, their opposition Bangladesh face the the worst probable situation. Monday's defeat means a new low added to Bangladesh histor
Afghanistan post 342, Bangladesh lose Shadman early
Afghanistan have kept the pressure on Bangladesh at the end of the second day's first session of the Only Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.[caption id="attachment_
Photo Album: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Only Test (Day 1)
Here are the moments captured during the first day of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.This was Afghanistan's first
Afghanistan bat; Bangladesh play four spinners
Rashid Khan has won the toss in his first Test as captain. Afghanistan will bat first in the one-off Test against Bangladesh at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.This is th
Received a proposal from a girl in CPL: Rashid
Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's 20-year-old wonder boy has shared his keys to succeed and a bit of personal life in an exclusive interview with bdcrictime.com.Afghanistan, led by Rashid
Fizz out; Shakib-Taskin in for Afghanistan Test
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named 15-man squad to face Afghanistan in their first-ever clash in Test cricket. A few changes have been made to the squad for the one-off Test
Tamim to miss Afghanistan Test, T20I tri-series
Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has reportedly been given a break from cricket by the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) and thus will miss upcoming home series.News media ESPNcricinfo c