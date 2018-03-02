Asia Cup 2016 News
On this day: Bangladesh beat Pakistan in Asia Cup T20I
Bangladesh have created yet another history, as they beat Pakistan by five wickets in an all-important Asia Cup group stage match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in M
Nasrin Sultan meets Arafat Sunny at Valentine's day
Cricketer Arafat Sunny will be presented in court tomorrow for the hearing of his Information and Communication Act (ICT) case filed earlier this month. But just a day before that
Micromax Asia Cup 2016: Top 5 batting and bowling performers
Nader ChowdhuryAnother successful edition of Asia Cup came to an end on 6th March. By beating Bangladesh in the final, team India lifted the trophy of Asia Cup 2016 which is their
Video Clip: Mahmudullah 33 off just 13 balls, Asia Cup Final
Bangladesh might have ended in a total what could be regarded as a disastrous one if Mahmudullah Riyad did not captured the momentum of the game in the moment. The statistics canno
Photo Album: Bangladesh vs India, Asia Cup T20 Final
So near yet so far! Bangladesh have once again conceded defeat in a multinational tournament decider, as India beat them by eight wickets in the final of the Micromax Asia Cup T20
Five reasons for a painful loss - simplification of Tiger skipper
After a heartbreaking defeat against mighty India in the final of the Micromax Asia Cup, 2016, Tiger skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza sought out five reasons at the rear of this backla
Video Highlights: Bangladesh vs India, Asia Cup 2016 Final
India have become the champions of first ever T20-format Asia Cup by handing the hosts Bangladesh by 8 wickets at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday. Th
Video Clip: Winning moment of India, Asia Cup T20 Final
'I have got five!' - Mashrafe Bin Mortaza
Ticket of the final of Micromax Asia Cup, 2016 has become a golden deer as Tigers are going to take on India in the grad regional encounter. Yesterday there were clashes between ge
'India is clear favorite' - Mashrafe Bin Mortaza
Host Bangladesh is going to face India in the final of the Micromax Asia Cup, 2016 on 6th of March at the Sher – E – Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Tiger skipper Mashrafe Bin Mo
Photo Album: Training session ahead of Asia Cup T20 Final 2016
The mighty Indians, unstoppable so far with clinical performances, will clash with a passionate and sprightly Bangladesh in their quest for continental supremacy in the final of th
Tickets out of reach for even national team performers
Tickets of the final match of Micromax Asia Cup 2016 have turned out as inimitable object – even the national team cricketers are in dire search of some tickets for their acquainta