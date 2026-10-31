For the first time, Bangladesh took part in a FIFA-organised U-15 World Cup and Festival. I did not want to miss the opportunity to witness the occasion. Making a last-minute decision, I travelled to Baku, Azerbaijan.

The final was held at Baku Crystal HallIt was also my first opportunity to cover a FIFA tournament. I had come to be part of this global event, but I never imagined Bangladesh would make it all the way to the final of their respective tier. That unexpected achievement made the trip even more special and memorable for me.



October 30 was the day of the finals at Baku Crystal Hall. Bangladesh flags waved in the stands, while the country's young footballers took to the pitch. Watching Bangladesh compete live at a FIFA event was an experience unlike any other.



However, the ending was not what we had hoped for.



Bangladesh finished runners-up in Tier E after suffering a 4-1 defeat to the Central African Republic. Despite the loss in the final, reaching this stage after winning four consecutive knockout matches over the previous two days was a remarkable achievement for the young Bangladesh team.



The Central African Republic began the final on the front foot, playing an aggressive brand of football from the outset. Bangladesh conceded the opening goal in the 14th minute, before the opposition doubled their lead two minutes later.



But Bangladesh refused to give up.



In the 23rd minute, Sajidul Takib scored to give Bangladesh hope of a comeback. I had the opportunity to capture the moment when Takib's name appeared on the giant screen alongside the Bangladesh flag.



However, the Central African Republic struck twice more to extend their lead to 4-1. Bangladesh could not find a way back into the contest.

The Bangladesh U-15 team qualified for the Tier E final.The final whistle brought contrasting scenes on the pitch.



The Central African Republic players erupted in celebration, while several Bangladesh footballers lay on the ground in disappointment. Others stood silently, struggling to come to terms with the defeat. The pain of losing a final after coming so close was evident on their faces.



I watched those moments from the sidelines. Despite their young age, the depth of their emotions and the pain of losing while representing their country were unmistakable.



Bangladesh's Remarkable Road to the Final



Bangladesh's journey to the final had been an exhilarating one.



On October 28, Bangladesh drew 1-1 with Seychelles in the Round of 32 before winning 4-2 on penalties. Later that day, they faced Singapore, with the match ending 1-1 in regulation time. Bangladesh again prevailed in the penalty shootout, winning 4-3 to advance to the quarter-finals.



On October 29, Bangladesh produced an impressive 4-0 victory over Montenegro in the quarter-finals. Later that evening, they defeated Gabon 1-0 to secure their place in the Tier E final.



It was a cold day in Baku during the semi-finals, with occasional light rain. Bangladesh's match was played on Pitch 5A. On the adjacent Pitch 5B, Spain faced Greece in a Tier A semi-final at the same time. Spain won that match 6-2.

The Bangladesh players during the national anthem before the final.Watching Bangladesh fight for a place in the final while Spain competed on the neighbouring pitch was a unique experience.



A Different Kind of World Cup



A total of 189 countries participated in this edition of the tournament.



The format of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival was different from that of a conventional World Cup. Matches were played in an eight-a-side format, with each game lasting 40 minutes — two halves of 20 minutes each.



Following the preliminary round, teams were divided into six tiers based on their results. Each tier had its own knockout competition and final, with the winner of Tier A recognised as the overall World Cup champion.



Six finals were held at Baku Crystal Hall on October 30.



In the opening final of the day, New Zealand defeated Ethiopia 2-1 to win Tier F. The Central African Republic then beat Bangladesh 4-1 to claim the Tier E title.



Tajikistan defeated Canada 4-2 in Tier D, while Belarus won Tier C with a 3-0 victory over Tunisia. Zambia beat Portugal 5-2 to lift the Tier B trophy.

Bangladesh supporters waving the national flag in the stands.The day's final and the tournament's main showpiece saw Spain defeat Czechia 3-0 to become the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival champions.



Bangladesh, meanwhile, finished 130th overall after securing the runners-up position in Tier E. It is important to understand that Bangladesh were runners-up in their respective tier, not in the overall World Cup.



One of the most distinctive aspects of the tournament was that teams were not eliminated from the competition after falling behind in the preliminary round. Every team had the opportunity to play until the final day.



This allowed young footballers from different parts of the world to gain valuable experience by playing multiple international matches.



A Journalist's First FIFA Experience



I had the opportunity to cover the tournament as the only journalist from Bangladesh.



Representing the country at such a major international event was a personal source of pride. It also marked a new milestone in my journalism career, as I covered a FIFA-organised tournament for the first time.



During the trip, I had the opportunity to watch not only Bangladesh but also young footballers from countries such as Brazil, Argentina and Spain.



I even took a photograph with an Argentine footballer wearing the No. 10 jersey. Spain's coach, David Gordo, gifted me a keyring bearing the Spanish Football Federation's logo.



These small experiences will remain among my most cherished memories of the trip.



On the day of the final, I also noticed several supporters holding Bangladesh flags in the stands. They had travelled from abroad to encourage the young footballers. Their presence made the atmosphere around Bangladesh's match feel even more special.



I witnessed the disappointment of the Bangladesh players after the final, just as I had witnessed their joy after reaching the final the previous day. Both moments will stay with me.



As the Bangladesh captain said after the final:



"We were very serious today. We had played many matches in a row and were very tired. The number of injuries had also increased. Despite all that, our focus was on this match. We were determined to win it, even if it meant giving our lives."



Bangladesh ultimately could not lift the trophy. However, reaching the final after winning four consecutive knockout matches, along with the experience of competing against international opposition at such a major event, could prove invaluable for these young footballers in the years to come.

The author holding the Bangladesh flag at a stadium in Baku.Before arriving in Baku, I had not imagined any of this.



I had come to cover a FIFA global event for the first time. I am returning having witnessed Bangladesh's young footballers fight their way to a final, carrying with me a wealth of new experiences and memories.