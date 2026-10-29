Bangladesh Celebrate Victory over Seychelles The match ended 1-1 in regulation time, before Bangladesh goalkeeper Syed Mofassir Rayat produced two brilliant saves in the penalty shootout. Bangladesh eventually prevailed 4-2, securing their place in the next round.



Following the group stage, the participating teams have been divided into different tiers based on their standings. The group winners have been placed in Tier A, with the remaining teams assigned to other tiers according to their positions. Bangladesh are competing in Tier E, while Argentina are in Tier B and Brazil in Tier A.



Perhaps the most fascinating aspect of the tournament is its unique setting. All matches are being played at the same venue, the Hövsan Competition Complex in Baku, which has been transformed into a footballing hub featuring 20 pitches.



The pitches are numbered from 1A and 1B through to 10A and 10B. From one pitch, spectators can often watch the action unfolding on another.



FIFA has also introduced a modified format for the tournament. Matches last 40 minutes, with two 20-minute halves. Each team fields eight players, while the pitch measures 68 metres in length and 48 metres in width—considerably smaller than a conventional football field.



With matches involving teams from different countries taking place simultaneously across multiple pitches, spectators and media personnel can watch the action from remarkably close quarters. I had never experienced anything quite like this before.



After Bangladesh's victory, I headed to Pitch 3A to watch Argentina take on Bolivia in Tier B. Right next door, on Pitch 3B, England were facing Zambia.



Argentina defeated Bolivia 4-2, while Zambia produced an impressive performance to beat England 3-2.



At 2:30 pm, I made my way to Pitch 9A for Brazil's Tier A encounter against Ireland. Spain were playing Wales on the neighbouring Pitch 9B.



Brazil were on the attack from the very beginning, overwhelming Ireland with their attacking football. They eventually secured a commanding 7-2 victory. Gabriel Keven scored a hat-trick, while Ariel Richard found the net twice.



Standing right beside the pitch, I had a particularly close view of the action. At one point, near the corner flag, two Irish players put in a fierce challenge on a Brazilian footballer. It was a moment that offered a glimpse of the intensity and competitiveness of the game, even at this age.



Meanwhile, Spain and Wales were locked in a thrilling contest. The match ended 1-1 in regulation time, before Spain, wearing their familiar white kits, edged the penalty shootout 4-3.



However, tensions boiled over after the final whistle. Players from both teams became involved in a heated exchange, with the situation coming perilously close to a physical altercation.



After Spain's victory, I experienced another memorable moment. I congratulated their coach, David Gordo, on the win. During our conversation, I told him that I had travelled from Bangladesh to cover the World Cup.



As he was leaving, he handed me a keyring bearing the Spanish Football Federation's logo. It was a small gesture, but one that will remain a special memory of my time in Baku.

A Keyring from Spain's Coach: A Special Souvenir for the Writer The day was far from over, though.



At 5 pm, Bangladesh faced Singapore in the Round of 16.



It was another tense encounter. Bangladesh took the lead in the first half, but Singapore restored parity after the break. The match ended 1-1 in regulation time, setting up yet another penalty shootout for the Bangladesh youngsters.



Bangladesh missed their very first spot-kick. For a moment, it seemed that victory might slip away despite their impressive performance.



But the boys refused to give up.

