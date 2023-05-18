
BDCricTime Staff

Cricket is all about our passion. We always wanted to do something for Cricket, with Cricket and stay within Cricket. And with an aim to make people keep connected with Cricket and provide them with all the latest news, views, features, and interesting facts about Cricket, together we formed bdcrictime.com – a platform to share their dreams with all the lovers of this game in and outside the country.

News by BDCricTime Staff
thumb

Pakistan High Commissioner enjoys Bangladesh vs Pakistan Under19 game

High Commissioner for Pakistan to Bangladesh, Mr. Imran Ahmed Siddiqui visited Rajshahi, Bangladesh and engaged in productive discussions with local officials, experienced the cult

thumb

Pakistan High Commission Dhaka emerges victorious in inter-Mission Cricket Tournament

Pakistan High Commission Dhaka cricket team clinched the championship trophy in the inter-Mission cricket tournament held here in Dhaka. The tournament organised by the British Hig

thumb

Comilla Victorians crowned 4th BPL title

This season of BPL has got slated vehemently both by the fans and media. And it's plausible why the buzz took happen, after all the previous seven seasons BPL didn't see the succes

thumb

Players standing beside Imran Khan after he gets injured in gunfire attack

Former Pakistan captain andformer Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the rally in Wazirabad, Punjab. Hewas shot by a bullet in this long march organized to demand the restoration o

thumb

Mosaddek gets call-up for first Sri Lanka Test

All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain has been added to Bangladesh Test squad that will take on Sri Lanka in the first of two Tests next month.Mosaddek has been in rich vain for form recent

thumb

Ben Stokes appointed as new England Test captain

All-rounder Ben Stokes has been confirmed as Joe Root's successor to become England men's next Test captain. His new role will begin in June when New Zealand arrive to play three T

thumb

Tamim and Anamul rally on DPL 2022's last day

The 2022 Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League has come to and end on Thursday. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club already confirmed their maiden List A DPL title two days ear

thumb

Anamul creates DPL history crossing 1000 runs in a season

Anamul Haque, who is having a prime time in domestic cricket, has become the first-ever player to score 1000 runs in a single edition of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL)

thumb

Sohan leads Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi to DPL title

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have clinched their maiden List A Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) title beating last year's winners Abahani Limited in round four of the Sup

thumb

No Taskin as Bangladesh name squad vs SL

Bangladesh have announced 16-man squad for the first of two Tests against Sri Lanka at home next month.Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out of the series with shoulder injur

thumb

Pandya returns to lead Gujarat to sixth win

New franchise Gujarat Titans continue their merry way in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight runs in a last-over finish in Navi Mumbai

thumb

Pant slapped with 100% fine for calling players off

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant is among three to have been sanctioned by the IPL authorities for breaching code of conduct during the dramatic last over against Rajasthan Roya

thumb

Shakib, Sohan star as Rupganj, Sheikh Jamal race for championship

Last year's winners Abahani Limited have no chance of winning 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj are the only te

thumb

Delhi Capitals breeze past Punjab Kings

Amid Covid concerns, the match went ahead which Delhi Capitals handsomely won by nine wickets over Punjab Kings at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium (previously scheduled for Pune).The Ca

thumb

Pollard announces international retirement

West Indies star Kieron Pollard has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.Pollard represented West Indies 123 times in ODIs and 101 times in T20

thumb

Prime Bank crush Abahani; Sheikh Jamal continue domination

The Super League phase of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) has kicked off with Prime Bank Cricket Club, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj comin

thumb

Shoriful set to miss Sri Lanka Tests

Bangladesh will need to field a weakened line-up against Sri Lanka next month, as fast bowler Shoriful Islam becomes certain to miss the two-match Test series on medical condition.

thumb

Miller, Rashid pull off dramatic chase vs CSK

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans win their fifth match after another exciting finish, beating Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in the last over in Pune in match 29 of the Indian Pr

thumb

Australia set to host Bangladesh in 2027

Bangladesh men's team are in line for their first Australia tour in 19 years, as both boards are arranging fixtures for the next five years.If all goes right, Bangladesh will visit

thumb

Taskin could take treatment overseas, under cloud for SL series

Bangladesh speedster Taskin Ahmed's participation in the two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka is uncertain for a shoulder injury he sustained in South Africa.Taskin injured

