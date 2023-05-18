News by BDCricTime Staff
Pakistan High Commissioner enjoys Bangladesh vs Pakistan Under19 game
High Commissioner for Pakistan to Bangladesh, Mr. Imran Ahmed Siddiqui visited Rajshahi, Bangladesh and engaged in productive discussions with local officials, experienced the cult
Pakistan High Commission Dhaka emerges victorious in inter-Mission Cricket Tournament
Pakistan High Commission Dhaka cricket team clinched the championship trophy in the inter-Mission cricket tournament held here in Dhaka. The tournament organised by the British Hig
Comilla Victorians crowned 4th BPL title
This season of BPL has got slated vehemently both by the fans and media. And it's plausible why the buzz took happen, after all the previous seven seasons BPL didn't see the succes
Players standing beside Imran Khan after he gets injured in gunfire attack
Former Pakistan captain andformer Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the rally in Wazirabad, Punjab. Hewas shot by a bullet in this long march organized to demand the restoration o
Mosaddek gets call-up for first Sri Lanka Test
All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain has been added to Bangladesh Test squad that will take on Sri Lanka in the first of two Tests next month.Mosaddek has been in rich vain for form recent
Ben Stokes appointed as new England Test captain
All-rounder Ben Stokes has been confirmed as Joe Root's successor to become England men's next Test captain. His new role will begin in June when New Zealand arrive to play three T
Tamim and Anamul rally on DPL 2022's last day
The 2022 Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League has come to and end on Thursday. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club already confirmed their maiden List A DPL title two days ear
Anamul creates DPL history crossing 1000 runs in a season
Anamul Haque, who is having a prime time in domestic cricket, has become the first-ever player to score 1000 runs in a single edition of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL)
Sohan leads Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi to DPL title
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have clinched their maiden List A Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) title beating last year's winners Abahani Limited in round four of the Sup
No Taskin as Bangladesh name squad vs SL
Bangladesh have announced 16-man squad for the first of two Tests against Sri Lanka at home next month.Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out of the series with shoulder injur
Pandya returns to lead Gujarat to sixth win
New franchise Gujarat Titans continue their merry way in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight runs in a last-over finish in Navi Mumbai
Pant slapped with 100% fine for calling players off
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant is among three to have been sanctioned by the IPL authorities for breaching code of conduct during the dramatic last over against Rajasthan Roya
Shakib, Sohan star as Rupganj, Sheikh Jamal race for championship
Last year's winners Abahani Limited have no chance of winning 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj are the only te
Delhi Capitals breeze past Punjab Kings
Amid Covid concerns, the match went ahead which Delhi Capitals handsomely won by nine wickets over Punjab Kings at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium (previously scheduled for Pune).The Ca
Pollard announces international retirement
West Indies star Kieron Pollard has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.Pollard represented West Indies 123 times in ODIs and 101 times in T20
Prime Bank crush Abahani; Sheikh Jamal continue domination
The Super League phase of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) has kicked off with Prime Bank Cricket Club, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj comin
Shoriful set to miss Sri Lanka Tests
Bangladesh will need to field a weakened line-up against Sri Lanka next month, as fast bowler Shoriful Islam becomes certain to miss the two-match Test series on medical condition.
Miller, Rashid pull off dramatic chase vs CSK
Table-toppers Gujarat Titans win their fifth match after another exciting finish, beating Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in the last over in Pune in match 29 of the Indian Pr
Australia set to host Bangladesh in 2027
Bangladesh men's team are in line for their first Australia tour in 19 years, as both boards are arranging fixtures for the next five years.If all goes right, Bangladesh will visit
Taskin could take treatment overseas, under cloud for SL series
Bangladesh speedster Taskin Ahmed's participation in the two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka is uncertain for a shoulder injury he sustained in South Africa.Taskin injured