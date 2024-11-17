Unwavering love for batting; Ashraful shines in the nets once again

Draped in red and green, yet missing the national team's emblem, Mohammad Ashraful’s dream of donning the Bangladesh jersey again remains elusive. For a professional cricketer, the joy of batting is irresistible, a passion too profound to let go. Even in the face of farewell, the allure of holding the bat one last time keeps the flame alive. For Ashraful, cricket is more than a sport—it’s a lifelong calling. #Ashraful #BangladeshCricket #BangladeshCricketTeam