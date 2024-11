Goal is the final; Joining as assistant coach in the Global League

Former Bangladesh cricketer Mohammad Ashraful has set his sights on reaching the finals as he takes on the role of assistant coach in the Global Super League. Ashraful expressed his ambition to gradually progress towards a coaching position in the national team, aiming to contribute his experience to Bangladesh cricket on a larger stage.