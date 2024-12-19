Shanto's blazing knock at 162 strike rate thrills sylhet; Century denied by Khaled's fiery spell

After failing in three consecutive matches, Najmul Hossain Shanto returned to form with a scintillating innings. His aggressive batting, laced with sixes and fours, electrified the Sylhet crowd. Opening the innings, Shanto stayed at the crease until the 17th over, smashing 11 boundaries and maintaining an impressive strike rate of 162. He was well on his way to a century, but Khaled Ahmed shattered his dreams, cutting short what could have been a magnificent milestone.