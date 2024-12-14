Shanto's explosive 81 at 150+ strike rate; Sohan smashes 5 sixes

Nazmul Hossain Shanto made a stunning comeback from injury, delivering a whirlwind innings with the bat against Barishal on the Sylhet pitch. Batting at an impressive strike rate of nearly 150, Shanto smashed 9 boundaries and sixes during his 81-run knock that lasted 89 minutes. His elegant and aggressive batting captured the hearts of fans. Joining the fireworks was T20 specialist Habibur Rahman Sohan, whose explosive innings featured more sixes than fours, living up to his reputation as a power-hitter. Together, their batting blitz set the tone for a memorable performance.