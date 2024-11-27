Shakib shines with the ball, but dot balls turn hero into villain

In both batting and bowling, Shakib remains the only hope for the team. With defeat looking certain, frustration was evident on his face. Sitting in the dressing room, Shakib realized that the match might be beyond reach, so he decided to come in early to bat. It was a rare sight to see Shakib and Rashid together at the crease, but despite their efforts, a one-man fight wasn’t enough to turn things around, and the Tigers ended up losing the match. #ShakibAlHasan #BanglaTigers #T10League