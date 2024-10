Retirement Announcement: A Cricket Legend Bids Farewell After the Last World Cup

Bangladesh's former captain and one of the world's greatest all-rounders, Shakib Al Hasan, has announced his retirement from Test and T20 cricket. Following the tour of India, the Tigers will play two Tests against South Africa at home, marking the end of Shakib's Test career. He has also confirmed that he has played his last T20 match and his final World Cup in any format. #ShakibAlHasan #BangladeshCricket #BCB"