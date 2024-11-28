Shakib plays a 'Test' in T10, no boundaries; team loses

Although Shakib couldn't contribute with the bat, his crucial bowling performance in the final over handed the victory to the opposing team. At that moment, there was little anyone could do. On a tough day for the Bangla Tigers, Shakib faced 22 balls without hitting a boundary. One might think it was an ODI innings, but it was actually in the shortest format of a franchise tournament! Despite his efforts, both with bat and ball, Shakib's performance couldn't prevent the Bangla Tigers from losing. #ShakibAlHasan #BanglaTigers #BangladeshCricket