Shakib has not got a team in BPL yet; BPL without Shakib?

Shakib Al Hasan has been the biggest brand in the advertising market of Bangladesh for more than a century. If the name is with the investors, they are confident to invest their money. BPL teams do not lack sponsorship if they can guarantee that their company's logo will be seen on Shakib's jersey. All images seen in past days. But before 2025 BPL, the situation has changed 180 degrees. News of player retentions, direct signings of one player after another... but the one who is supposed to be the most interested, is nowhere to be found. But will the 11th season of BPL be played without the best player in the history of the tournament? #shakibalhasan #bpl2025 #bangladeshcricket