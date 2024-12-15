Shakib changes bowling action: Can we recognize the new action?

The ECB has imposed a ban on Shakib Al Hasan's bowling action! Initially, the ban was applicable only to tournaments organized by the ECB, but further investigation revealed that Shakib will not be allowed to bowl in any recognized matches. As a result, Shakib is fully focused on correcting his bowling action. Ahead of the match against Gall Marvels, Shakib took to the practice field with his coach, along with a photographer and videographer to document his progress.