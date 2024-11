Proud to play for Dhaka, Tamim feels lucky

After a stellar season with Chattogram Challengers, Tanzid Hasan Tamim joins Dhaka Capitals this year. With seasoned players like Liton Das and Mustafizur Rahman by his side, Tamim dreams of lifting the BPL trophy. Dhallywood’s top star Shakib Khan has built a balanced squad that Tanzid believes has what it takes to become champions. #TanzidHasanTamim #DhakaCapitals #BPL2025