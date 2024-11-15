Only 574 cricketers finalized for IPL Auction; 12 from Bangladesh make the cut

The BCCI has officially released the final list for the IPL 2025 auction. Initially, 1,574 cricketers had registered, but only 574 players made the cut. Among them, 12 are from Bangladesh, marking a record-high representation for the country in recent years. Interestingly, while 11 Bangladeshi players initially registered, another was added to the list. Out of the finalized players, 366 are Indian, and 208 are from overseas, including 3 from associate nations. The pool also features 318 uncapped Indian players and 12 uncapped overseas cricketers. Franchises can acquire a maximum of 204 Indian and 70 overseas players during the auction. The finalized list also reveals the base price for each player, intensifying the anticipation for the event. #IPL2025 #IPLAuction #BangladeshCricket