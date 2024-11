BPL vs IPL: The cost of one IPL player could buy all BPL players

The cost of a single IPL player could buy all the players in the BPL draft. In the most recent BPL draft, a total of 22.07 crore taka was spent, while the highest-priced player in IPL 2025, Rishabh Pant, was bought for 27 crore rupees, which is approximately 37 crore taka. This means the cost of just one IPL player exceeds the total spending on the entire BPL draft by nearly 10 crore taka. #BPL2025 #IPL2025 #BangladeshCricket