Sri Lanka Cricket Team | News, Players, Fixture and Result
28th May 2024, 2:30 PM
Warm-up Match, Lauderhill, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
Starts at 10:30 local time
31st May 2024, 2:30 PM
Warm-up Match, Lauderhill, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
Starts at 10:30 local time
3rd Jun 2024, 2:30 PM
Match 4, New York, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
Match yet to begin
11th Jun 2024, 11:30 PM
Match 23, Lauderhill, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
Match yet to begin
17th Jun 2024, 12:30 AM
Match 38, Gros Islet, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
Match yet to begin
30th Mar 2024, 4:00 AM
2nd Test, Chattogram, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Sri Lanka won by 192 runs.
22nd Mar 2024, 4:00 AM
1st Test, Sylhet, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Sri Lanka won by 328 runs.
18th Mar 2024, 4:00 AM
3rd ODI, Chattogram, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Bangladesh won by 4 wickets
15th Mar 2024, 8:30 AM
2nd ODI, Chattogram, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Sri Lanka won by 3 wickets
13th Mar 2024, 8:30 AM
1st ODI, Chattogram, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Bangladesh won by 6 wickets
9th Mar 2024, 9:00 AM
3rd T20I, Sylhet, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Sri Lanka won by 28 runs.
6th Mar 2024, 12:00 PM
2nd T20I, Sylhet, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Bangladesh won by 8 wickets
4th Mar 2024, 12:00 PM
1st T20I, Sylhet, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Sri Lanka won by 3 runs.
21st Feb 2024, 1:30 PM
3rd T20I, Dambulla, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Afghanistan won by 3 runs.