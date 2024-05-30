West Indies Cricket Team | News, Players, Fixture and Result
TEST 560
ODI 831
T20 152
See All
T20
30th May 2024, 11:00 PM
Warm-up Match, Trinidad, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain
WIVS
AUS
Starts at 19:00 local time
T20I
18th Jun 2024, 12:30 AM
Match 40, Gros Islet, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
WIVS
AFG
Match yet to begin
View All
T20I
26th May 2024, 7:00 PM
3rd T20I, Kingston, Sabina Park, Kingston
WIVS
SA
West Indies won by 8 wickets
T20I
25th May 2024, 7:00 PM
2nd T20I, Kingston, Sabina Park, Kingston
WIVS
SA
West Indies won by 16 runs.
T20I
23rd May 2024, 7:00 PM
1st T20I, Kingston, Sabina Park, Kingston
WIVS
SA
West Indies won by 28 runs.
ODI
2nd Feb 2024, 3:30 AM
1st ODI, Melbourne, Melbourne Cricket Ground
AUSVS
WI
Australia won by 8 wickets