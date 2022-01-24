7th Feb 2023, 7:30 AM
37th Match, Dhaka, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Chattogram Challengers won by 15 runs.
3rd Feb 2023, 1:00 PM
34th Match, Dhaka, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Rangpur Riders won by 2 wickets
31st Jan 2023, 7:30 AM
31st Match, Sylhet, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Dhaka Dominators won by 5 wickets
30th Jan 2023, 7:30 AM
29th Match, Sylhet, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Rangpur Riders won by 5 wickets
24th Jan 2023, 12:30 PM
24th Match, Dhaka, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Minister Dhaka won by 24 runs.
23rd Jan 2023, 12:30 PM
22nd Match, Dhaka, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Comilla Victorians won by 60 runs.
20th Jan 2023, 1:00 PM
20th Match, Chattogram, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Fortune Barisal won by 13 runs.
19th Jan 2023, 7:30 AM
17th Match, Chattogram, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Comilla Victorians won by 33 runs.
16th Jan 2023, 7:30 AM
13th Match, Chattogram, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Sylhet Strikers won by 5 wickets