Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2020 News
We are looking forward to Bangladesh series: Zimbabwe captain
Back in the whites after three years, Zimbabwe, quite unexpectedly displayed outstanding resilience against Sri Lanka. Although the visitors picked the series win 1-0, the African
Sri Lanka confirm draw and win series 1-0
Sri Lanka avoid defeat and draw with Zimbabwe in Harare in the second and final Test of the two-match Test series. Sri Lanka are able to draw largely with the help of a brilliant c
One ball declaration: Half century was not on Sean Williams' mind
BIPIN DANIZimbabwe captain Sean Williams was not eyeing his individual half century before declaration, according to his father Collin Williams, who was also a cricketer and played
Zimbabwe Cricket to cut cricketers' salaries
Zimbabwe cricket's governing body are set to cut their cricketers' salaries as the national board has been running with financial crisis. Reducing players' salaries is one of the s
ZIM vs SL, 2nd Test: Zimbabwe's winning chances reduced on rain-hit day
Zimbabwe get big lead in Harare Test against Sri Lanka. But the rain has poured water into the hosts' chances of winning.In the second and final Test of the series, the last sessio
Scorer and other umpire intervention is encouraged: MCC
BIPIN DANIDuring Sri Lanka batting in the ongoing Harare Test against Zimbabwe, one of the on field umpires (India's Nitin Menon and Pakistan's Aleem Dar erred in ball counting and
Kevin Kasuza suffers second concussion in two Tests
Zimbabwean opener Kevin Kasuza has been struck on the helmet for the second time in two Tests and was taken out of the field in a stretcher, ruling him out of the remainder of the
ZIM vs SL, 2nd Test: Both teams in equilibrium position after day two
At the end of the second day of the Harare Test, no team have been able to proceed. Zimbabwe-Sri Lanka is still in almost equal position.Sri Lanka finished the day with 122 for 2 i
Angelo Mathews determined to play in all three formats
BIPIN DANISri Lanka's 32-year-old all-rounder Angelo Mathews is spending his good time in the gym, according to one the support staff members of the Sri Lanka team, now in Harare."
It's a huge achievement - Sean Williams' father applauds his son's knock
BIPIN DANIFamily of Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams, who scored a hundred against Sri Lanka is over the moon. Williams started quickly jogging to 36 from only 36 balls. He eased ba
Kyle Jarvis ruled out of second Sri Lanka Test
Zimbabwean pacer Kyle Jarvis has been ruled out of the second Test against Sri Lanka, starting on Monday at Harare Sports Club. He has been suffering a lower back injury from the f
SL coach Mickey Arthur happy with team performance
Bipin DaniVictorious Sri Lankan team is likely to be unchanged for the second Test against Zimbabwe, it is learnt here. According to the highly placed sources in Zimbabwe, the team