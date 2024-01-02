Zim Afro T10 League News
It feels bad: Taskin Ahmed about missing out on the IPL contract again
Taskin Ahmed has been performingwell on the international stage for Bangladesh for a long time. Taskin hascaught the attention of the cricketing world with a storm of pace that has
ZIM Afro T10: Five teams of squads of tournament get confirmed
The highly anticipated Zim Afro T10 is less than three weeks away and the five squads for the tournament are in place. From July 20th some of the best white ball cricketers will co
Eoin Morgan, Tymal Mills confirm to play Zim Afro T10 League
English cricketers Eoin Morgan and Tymal Mills will play in the Zim Afro T20 League, Zimbabwe's top domestic league.Eoin Morgan and Tymal Mills signed up for the first edition of t